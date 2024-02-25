Besides using a massive portal you can find in any realm, you can also make your own to travel to other worlds. If you are curious, you can check out this handy guide to find out how to build a Crude Realm Portal in Nightingale.

Nightingale Crafting Crude Realm Portal Guide

Like other structures in Nightingale, you must obtain the blueprint for the Crude Portal before you can build one. Luckily, you don’t have to hunt for Bastilles to get it, and you will automatically receive the blueprint from Puck by completing a main quest.

After entering the Antiquarian Forest Realm, you will meet with a man named Aurelio. He will give you several trials, and you must eventually enter a Fae Tower. On the top of this structure, you will find a Synchronous Lotus inside a treasure chest.

Image Source: Inflexion Games via Twinfinite

Puck will then visit you to give you some warnings about stealing Fae’s belongings. The Fae will also grant you the blueprint for the Crude Portal. To make this structure, you will need to have these materials:

Synchronous Lotus x1

Lumber x10

Ingot x7

Wire x3

Synchronous Lotus is the hardest material to acquire on this list since you can only get them from treasure chests inside Fae Towers or Fae Ruins. The rest of the items can be obtained by processing raw materials at your base.

You can turn Bundles of Wood into Lumbers with a Simple Saw, and you can melt Ores into Ingot using a Simple Smelter. Acquiring Wires is slightly more difficult because you must process two bars of Ingot into one Wire.

Crude Portal is very useful because you no longer need to craft new Realm Cards whenever you want to revisit another world. You can assign one realm to one portal and simply reactivate the machine to enter previously visited realms.

That covers everything you need to know about crafting a Crude Portal. For more Nightingale content, you can check out our guide on how to get T1 Essence.