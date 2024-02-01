How to Beat Marcus & Faleris in Palworld

In the desert biome in Palworld, you will discover the Tower of the PIDF, where Marcus and Faleris are staying. If you need help beating this boss, our guide can tell you the best tactics to use to complete this challenge.

Palworld Tower of the PIDF Boss Guide

The best time to challenge Marcus and Faleris is when you reach Level 45. However, feel free to do it when you get to Level 50 if you want to have a much easier time. Reaching the maximum Level will also let you access the most powerful gear in the game, such as the Rocket Launcher and Pal Metal Armor.

If you are fighting this boss at Level 45, you should bring the Assault Rifle, which allows you to shoot numerous bullets at a safe distance. Like other bosses, Faleris is a bullet sponge, so ensure you have several hundred ammo ready.

Image Source: Pocket Pair via Twinfinite

The best Pal to use in this battle is Water units, which can deal double damage against a Fire Pal. You can also attempt finding units with Hydromaniac and Lord of the Sea Passive Skills to boost Water damage.

Here is the list of recommended Pals you can bring into this boss fight:

Azurobe

Relaxaurus

Broncherry Aqua

Suzaku Aqua

Jormuntide

I suggest bringing Kelpsea if you want to get a buff for your team. This Pal has the Aqua Spout Partner Skill, which increases the attack power of Water Pals.

If you have other powerful Pals you want to bring, you can also teach them Water type skills. You can discover Skill Fruit Trees on Palpagos Island, and they will sprout magical Skill Fruits that you can feed to your Pals.

Lastly, you can also increase your Pal stats by offering Pal Souls at a Statue of Power. The stat boost is percentage-based, so rare Pals with high base stats will benefit more from this upgrade.

That covers everything you need to know on how to beat Marcus and Faleris. For more Palworld content, you can check out our post on the best base creations in this game.