How To Beat Blood Maiden Boss in Diablo 4 Season 4

Diablo 4’s Helltides are more fun than ever in Season 4. This is thanks to higher enemy densities and increased rewards. Part of earning those rewards comes from finding and beating the new boss you can summon: The Blood Maiden. This is how to beat the Blood Maiden in Diablo 4 Season 4.

Diablo 4 Blood Maiden Boss Guide

First, you need Baneful Hearts to beat the Blood Maiden. This is an item that can be earned from opening the Tortured Gifts of Mystery chests. Alternatively, Diablo 4’s Helltides have a new threat-level system that keeps track of the cultists and minions of hell that you kill. Once you get to the highest threat level, the Hellborn are summoned. Beating them also rewards you with Baneful Hearts.

From there you need to find a certain icon on the map in the Helltides area. This white icon looks like a face with a curved horn and broken horn. Putting your cursor over it should also say “Accursed Ritual”. You will need three Baneful Hearts to continue from here. Then, visit that ritual to summon the Blood Maiden.

Image Source: Activision Blizzard via Twinfinite

Once you’ve used the three Baneful Hearts to begin the ritual, a demon egg will appear and you’ll have to kill enemies until that egg hatches. That’s when the fight really begins. Once the Blood Maiden spawns she will throw fireballs all around that create circles of fire, while also throwing one on you that is easy to dodge if you keep moving. After all, all the best Diablo games keep you moving and engaged.

After that hot attack, the Blood Maiden will then throw four more fireballs that spawn four powerful disciples, while she floats in the air out of reach. You’ll want to quickly burst down these disciples since they are elites, and can fill the screen with dangerous projectiles and swampy acid pools. Once she flies down, the Blood Maiden will blast the ground with a circle of fire that spreads. When that happens, make sure to dodge into it.

From there, it’s all about rinsing and repeating through her attacks and summons until she falls. You’ll find yourself with some very tasty loot that will likely include several new legendaries.

