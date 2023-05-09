How Old Is Ash Ketchum in Pokemon?

Image Source: Pokemon Company, Netflix & Teletoon.

The curious case of Ash Ketchum’s age is a mystery many have wondered upon. Like many characters in animation, he remains to look the same with each project of Pokemon. With that in mind, the question is how old is Ash Ketchum? Is he secretly an old man, or is he an immortal being blessed with eternal youth?

How Old Is Ash Ketchum in 2023? Answered

After years of Pokemon having TV shows, movies, and games, Ash is… 10 years old. In the first episode of Indigo League, the show confirms how old Ash Ketchum is right before his Pokemon trainer adventure. Then, Pokemon Journeys: The Series indicates that he is, once again,10 years old, making people wonder what this kid’s age process actually is.

Now that the main protagonist’s journey has officially come to an end, you would think that he would’ve grown in some shape or form. Yet, it is assumed he is still only 10 years old by the hit show’s conclusion.

Although Ketchum’s adventures have come to a close, many fans wonder if he will return as a mentor to the new trainer, potentially in a much older appearance.

Despite Ash’s final episode, the Pokemon community has and still continues to decipher the reason for his aging process. In particular, fans have come up with the wildest explanations that can range from him being stuck in a coma to the Legendary Pokemon, Ho-Oh, granting him eternal life.

The Multiverse Theory

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Just like Marvel, there is a multiverse within the world of Pokemon, especially with the release of episode 89 in Pokemon Journeys. The characters, including Ash, find themselves in an alternate universe that is similar to their world, along with other versions of themselves.

So, what if Ash Ketchum is forever the same age because every version we’ve seen of him, is actually not the same one? Each season and movie we’ve seen so far could potentially be different stories with variations.

The Floating Timeline Theory

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Floating timelines have constantly been present in animated TV shows to keep the characters ageless, primarily with shows like The Simpsons, South Park, and The Powerpuff Girls. Thus, if Pokemon utilizes the same concept, it would give us a better understanding of how old Ash Ketchum is now.

Animated television isn’t meant to be, for the most part, logical, specifically when Pokemon is a fictional show with pocket monsters. Those who wonder why Ash is ageless could also question why Pikachu can roam around free after continuously shocking his poor master. Whatever the case may be, floating timelines have been around for a long time, and they are here to stay regardless of any confusion surrounding them.

The Mother and Daughter Theory

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

In Pokemon: Lucario and the Mystery of Mew, a mother and daughter are seen reading a story involving the Rota Kingdom and Pokemon. As the theory goes, this scene indicates that the universe of Pokemon is merely an illusion and everything we’ve seen is from a little girl’s imagination. So, if the series and its movies are all from her perspective, it would be coherent for Ash Ketchum to remain the same age.

The mother and daughter are also seen in many different variations of the franchise. One example shows them walking around in Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, and another is seen in Pokemon: Giratina and the Sky Warrior. These references could indicate the show’s way of hinting this theory, and we could see them again with the latest series.

That does it for our guide on how old Ash Ketchum is now. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on how to watch the Pokemon anime in order.

