How Many Worlds Are in Remnant 2? Answered

After activating the World Stone, the main character of Remnant 2 will journey across several worlds to stop the Root from destroying the universe. Although the game procedurally generates areas, you will eventually unlock all worlds the title has to offer. If you are curious about the number of worlds you can visit, you’ve come to the right place because we can answer that question for you!

All Remnant 2 Worlds

If you exclude Ward 13, which only consists of one large area that serves as your base, there are five worlds you can explore in Remnant 2. Two are locked behind story progression, while the rest are randomly assigned on each Campaign.

N’Erud

Yaesha

Losomn

The Labyrinth

Root Earth

For example, during my first Campaign, I was thrown into N’Erud after touching the World Stone, but I also saw other players who got Losomn or Yaesha as their first world. However, the Labyrinth will be the second world all players can access after completing their first world’s main objective.

Image Credit: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Once I defeated Sha’Hala at the Sentinel’s Keep, I was teleported into the Labyrinth when my character touched the World Stone. Then, after I beat the Labyrinth Sentinel and reunited with Clementine, I could access the next two worlds via the portals in the Labyrinth.

The last world you will unlock is Root Earth, which is the location of the final boss. You must clear the three random worlds and obtain the Segments before you can end the Root and save the universe.

While exploring the alien worlds in Remnant 2, you will eventually encounter various puzzles and challenges. Besides obtaining rare gear, you can unlock secret Archetypes that allow you to access new skills and playstyles. Unfortunately, many of them are quite hard to unlock, and you’ll most likely need guides to help you.