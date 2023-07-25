How Long Does It Take to Beat Remnant 2? Completion Times Explained

Like Dark Souls games, Remnant 2 is not heavy on the story, and you will spend most of your playthrough exploring various alien worlds. Still, it does not mean the game lacks content, and you may quickly get immersed in the strange and creepy environments the title offers. However, some players may wonder how long it takes to beat the game, and luckily for you, we can answer that question!

Remnant 2 Playtime

If you only focus on the main story, you will most likely complete Remnant 2 within 15 to 25 hours. The playtime can be increased up to 60 to 80 hours should you decide to engage with the side content, such as completing side missions and unlocking secret Archetypes.

Please keep in mind this is not a hard and fast rule, and some fans may spend more or less time on the game. For example, I’ve seen some players reaching and beating the final boss in under 10 hours while others take much longer.

In fact, several major elements will heavily impact your playtime, with the main factor being the procedural generation feature. Since Remnant 2 offers randomly generated areas, each player will not experience the same playthrough and may encounter harder challenges.

Image Credit: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Your chosen difficulty setting and skills will also affect your playtime. If you’ve played the previous game, you may have an easier time facing difficult enemies and can reach the ending in a shorter time. Those unfamiliar with the Souls-like gameplay may get stuck on certain bosses, which increases their playtime.

Whether you decide to play in co-op mode or single-player is another factor. After all, it is much easier to get distracted when playing with friends, and you may spend more time fooling around instead of heading straight to the next objective.

Hopefully, you now have a better understanding of how long it takes to beat Remnant 2. Although you may be tempted to go straight to the final boss, it’s not a bad idea to take your time and explore the alien worlds. There are numerous hidden treasures you may discover on your journey, such as the secret Leto’s Stash in Ward 13.