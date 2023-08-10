How Does OW2 Hero Mastery Mode Work? Explained

With Overwatch 2’s latest Season 6 Invasion content update, a brand new Hero Mastery mode has arrived, allowing players to experience simple missions to help test and improve their fundamental skills on certain Heroes within the roster. If you’re wondering how Hero Mastery Mode works, follow along below, as we have everything you’ll need to know before jumping into these missions for yourself.

What Is Overwatch 2’s Hero Mastery Mode?

Hero Mastery Mode introduces a set of missions that you can play through to test your skills and improve your mechanics with certain Heroes within the Overwatch 2 roster. Beginning with Season 6, there are five Heroes in total that you can use to progress through Hero Mastery mode missions – two Tanks, two DPS, and one Support. Here’s a complete list of these Heroes, so you know what to expect for your Hero Mastery endeavors:

Reinhardt (Tank)

Winston (Tank)

Tracer (DPS)

Sojourn (DPS)

Mercy (Support)

How Hero Mastery Mode Works

In Hero Mastery, every mission is designed to test your skill set regarding each Hero through utilizing their Hero Kit and abilities to progress through basic environments. Along the way, you can collect coin-like tokens, destroy enemy training bots, protect and escort friendly ally bots, and race against the clock to improve your overall score rating once you reach the end destination.

Each Hero Mastery mission has a slightly different map specifically designed to encourage the use of all abilities available within the kit of your chosen Hero. For example, Mercy’s Hero Mastery may involve using her Super Jump technique to collect coins in the air, or using her Guardian Angel to fly between ally bots and clear gaps that would otherwise result in environmental death.

To unlock the end goal of a Hero Mastery Mission, you will sometimes be required to meet specific requirements on one section of the map, before progressing to the next, and so on. This can be anything from clearing all enemy bots in an area, charging enemies off maps, clearing gaps with movement abilities, and blocking damage with a shield.

After completing a Hero Mastery mission, you will receive a grade measured in stars. After succeeding in reaching a specific number of stars on evaluation, you will unlock the next Mastery mission for that Hero, with each further mission unlock increasing in difficulty and requiring more precise usage of your skills and knowledge.

Stuck in a match queue with nothing to do? Hero Mastery may be the perfect new answer for warming up while you wait. Not only is this game mode is perfect for new players to gain some extra practice and knowledge of the Hero roster but also for more experienced players to refine their skills and compete for the best score against their friends. There’s even a leaderboard for this game mode too, so you can battle it out for bragging rights on your main Hero!

That’s everything you need to know about what Overwatch 2’s Hero Mastery mode is and how it works. Now that you’re ready to jump into the missions for yourself, why not take a moment to check out our guide covering everything new in Overwatch 2’s Season 6 Invasion, and learn all about the other new features arriving alongside Hero Mastery?