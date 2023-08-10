Everything New in Overwatch 2’s Season 6 Invasion

Overwatch 2’s latest Season 6 Invasion is the largest content drop in the history of the game, packed full of various new features, cosmetics, and collectibles for players to enjoy. If you’re wondering what’s included in this huge new seasonal update, then we’ve got you covered. Follow along below for a full explainer of everything new that has arrived alongside Null Sector’s Invasion of the world.

Illari – New Support Hero

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Illari is the latest Overwatch 2 Hero to join the game, fitting into the Support roster as the 10th character within that role. Illari is a Peruvian youth with a gloomy persona and brightly illuminated gaze, wielding the power of the sun through her Solar Rifle, which allows her to both deal damage to opponents through Primary Fire and heal allies through her Secondary Fire beam.

Illari is a very offensive Hero with massive potential as a Support to assist her team not only through her Primary and Secondary Fires, but also through her Healing Pylon – a turret-like device that can stick to walls, floors, or ceilings to provide heals to your team automatically, her Outburst – providing her a movement ability while also delivering knockback to enemies within her radius, and lastly, Captive Sun – a devastating Ultimate Ability with the potential to detonate explosions of damage on the enemy and trigger a chain reaction of kills.

Illari is brilliant fun to play and pairs well with many different ally Heroes and team compositions, so expect her to be a frequent presence in your Season 6 matches.

Arrival of PVE Missions

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

After six long Seasons, PVE has finally arrived in Season 6, with Ramattra initiating his terrorist attacks on the world and sending his Omnic army of Null Sector to bring mass destruction around the globe – hence the title of Invasion.

Within Season 6, you’ll be able to jump into the first three PVE missions and begin the narrative story that flows within these engaging, episodic-styled tales. You’ll get to see old friends and comrades reunite in the reformed Overwatch, as well as new Heroes coming face-to-face and meeting each other for the first time as they answer distress calls, protect the innocent, and team up to fight back against Null Sector.

Access to PVE can be purchased through an Invasion bundle, priced at $15 USD for the cheapest variation. Don’t worry, though, the Invasion Bundle comes with enough Overwatch Coins to purchase the Season 6 Premium Battle Pass – allowing you to snag both upgrades for the price of one. What are you waiting for? I’ll see you out there on the frontlines!

Brand New Battle Pass & Seasonal Theme

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Just as always, a new Season in Overwatch 2 means a fresh new Seasonal theme and battle Pass. This time the Seasonal theme is based around Null Sector, tying into the Invasion Content drop nicely to create a link between PVE, PVP, and the collectibles and cosmetics.

Season 6’s Battle Pass features the concept of ‘what if Null Sector captured some of our favorite Heroes and Omnic-ified them?’ – including some amazing robotic skins for Cassidy, Pharah, Symmetra, Kiriko, and a brilliant mythic skin for Ana.

Flashpoint – New PVP Game Mode

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Flashpoint is the brand new PVP game mode arriving in Overwatch 2’s Season 6 Invasion. In matches of Flashpoint, teams will fight to control and capture one of several control points (labeled flashpoints) at a time, with the goal of successfully capturing three flashpoints in total before the enemy. To keep players on their toes, the starting flashpoint and each active flashpoint thereafter is completely randomized.

Flashpoint maps are also the largest PVP maps within Overwatch 2, designed in a symmetrical layout with several different routes interlinking the various flashpoints. This means that you can approach a fight for a flashpoint from several different areas, utilize the various corridors and high ground to the advantage of your team comp, and work together to create a strategy for overpowering the enemy. Flashpoint is fun, fast-paced, and engaging to play, making it a welcome addition to Season 6.

New Junk City – New Flashpoint Map

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

New Junk City is the first of the two new Flashpoint maps, clearly holding a close link to the familiar location of Junkertown. It’s currently unclear whether this city is a neighboring residence of Junker Town, or perhaps a previously unseen inner section of the map. Regardless, it’s clear that this is a familiar residence for all of our favorite Junker Heroes, such as Junker Queen, Roadhog, and Junk Rat, as there are plenty of fun little features and easter eggs scattered throughout the neon-lit scrap city.

Suravasa – New Flashpoint Map

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Suravasa is the second Flashpoint map arriving in Season 6, marking the arrival of the long-awaited and highly anticipated Indian location previously showcased in the Overwatch comic series. Suravasa is bright and vibrant, holding various buildings and temples where the flashpoints are located, complete with intricate details and paintings, and eye-catching foliage lining every border.

Limited-Time Underworld Mission

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Underworld is a new limited-time co-op mission arriving in Overwatch 2’s Season 6 Invasion, allowing players to team up and fight off Null Sector forces in a new undiscovered section of the fan-favorite PVP map, King’s Row. Unlike the other PVE missions, this limited-time mission is not a part of the Invasion bundle, meaning you won’t need to purchase anything to play it.

Furthermore, the story involves Tracer and her friend Iggy, who we’ve previously seen in the Overwatch comic series and heard mentioned in some of her in-game voice lines. Underworld is the perfect mission to jump into to get a feel of what to expect when it comes to the PVP campaign, so be sure to make the most of this experience while it’s available this season!

Hero Mastery Mode

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Hero Mastery Mode is a brand new in-game feature introduced in the Overwatch 2 Season 6 Invasion content drop. This game mode is created to let players develop their skills with specific Heroes and understand the fundamentals of how they are supposed to play in-game, which will be extremely useful to any newer players who joined when Overwatch 2 went free-to-play and may still be working their way through learning the Hero Roster.

Hero Mastery missions involve time trial goals on basic maps with objectives such as destroying enemy bots, protecting and escorting ally bots, collecting coins, and reaching the end goal. As you complete missions to achieve a certain rating, you’ll unlock the next stage for that Hero. To begin, Hero Mastery has been launched for a small selection of heroes, including Mercy and Reinhardt, with more Hero Mastery missions for the rest of the roster set to drop in future Seasons of the game.

Progressions System

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

With Season 6 comes the return of the level progression system, but with a much more refined and expanded variation. In this new progression system, simply playing your favorite heroes will gain you experience for various skill bars, such as damage dealt, damage blocked, and specific Hero Ability mechanics.

As you level up these skill bars, you will earn badges for your Heroes that you can progress and show off on your career profile, indicating your overall time spent and supposed gameplay knowledge on each Hero. There are also progressions for each role in general, and the various game modes available, which help to give good judgment of your progress as a player in the game.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

This Season 6, the Overwatch Practice Range has received a much-needed update. Previously, the Practice Range was fairly limited, only providing a few low HP bots to destroy and the option to spawn in a still Hero of your choice. Sure, this is fine for checking out how Hero abilities work, but doesn’t exactly make the best practice for a game as fast-paced as Overwatch 2.

In the new Practice Range, there is a new bot named a Tank Bot, complete with bulkier HP and a shield. Additionally, there are also many different practice settings to choose from, multiple targets, and a revamped firing range to help you warm up your aim before jumping into PVP.

New Cosmetics

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

One of the things that every player looks forward to with each Season of Overwatch 2 is the new cosmetics contained within the Battle Pass and Overwatch Store. This Season, in particular, has some incredibly badass new Omnic-inspired skins for Heroes focused on the theme of Null Sector’s invasion, as well as a handful of apocalyptic-themed cosmetics for those who missed on being crafted into members of Ramattra’s intimidating army. Lastly, Illari arrives with several unique cosmetics themed around her link to the sun, as well as an adorable ‘Llama Pyjama’ skin, making a subtle nod to her beloved pet of choice.

ThaThat’s it for everything new in Overwatch 2’s Season 6 Invasion. Now that you’re familiar with everything new to the game, why not check out our complete guide for Illari (will come back in and edit with link when pubbed), the brand new Support Hero, to help you learn the basics of her Hero kit and abilities?