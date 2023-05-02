How to Beat the Rook Easily in Redfall (Rook Cheese)

After about 7 hours in Redfall, you’ll have suitably peeved off the Vampire Gods enough for them to summon a Rook to take you down. This big, tanky vampire boy will charge at you and hunt you down relentlessly. His attacks are incredibly powerful and he’s got a lot of health, making him a scary foe to be faced with. Fortunately, there’s actually a really easy Rook cheese in Redfall that means you can rinse him of his health with relative ease. Here’s how to beat the Rook easily in Redfall.

How to Cheese the Rook Every Time in Redfall

As soon as the red lightning begins striking the ground around you, you’ll know that the Rook is about to spawn. When this happens, open your map and set a waypoint for the nearest Safehouse on your map. These are marked with little house icons, and you can set a waypoint by selecting it and pressing in the right analog stick.

Now all you need to do is start sprinting your way there. Don’t stop for anything. Don’t turn around and try and shoot the Rook, or stop to loot any cool weapons or buildings. Just make a beeline straight for that Safehouse.

Using UV Light to Petrify the Rook

When you get here, you’ll notice that the doorway to your Safehouse is conveniently protected by a blast of UV light. You’ll know you’re in the right spot when the ground is lit up with a blueish glow coming from lights.

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks via Twinfinite

Now that you’re here, it’s simply a matter of waiting for the Rook to rock up. The aim of the game here is to bait the Rook into the UV light and have him stay in it long enough to be petrified.

After a while, the Rook will freeze on the spot and turn to stone. Now’s your chance to unload as many shots of your most powerful weapon into it as possible. If you have an Ultimate ability, like Jacob’s Heartstopper rifle, use it now to deal large amounts of damage to the Rook.

Alternatively, Stake Launchers, Snipers or a really powerful shotgun or assault rifle can really help to whittle down a Rook’s health bar.

Remember, aiming for the head will also deal you extra damage, and because the Rook is petrified, you’ll deal even more damage on top of that. Keep in mind that the Rook won’t remain petrified indefinitely. After about 5-10 seconds, it’ll break free and keep charging at you. However, that should be enough time to deal significant damage, heal up, and get some distance between you again.

Now it’s a simply a case of rinse-repeating the process. However, in my experience, one petrification was normally enough to deal enough damage to beat the Rook and get the all-powerful weapon it drops.

It’s worth noting that you don’t have to go to a safehouse to find the UV lights. You can use your Portable UV Light if you’re confident in dodging the Rook’s attacks. Some other buildings also have UV Lights on them, but these are few and far between and so heading to a nearby safehouse is your best bet.

Take Cover In the Safehouse If You Need

The added bonus of this Redfall Rook cheese is the close proximity of a Safehouse. If the Rook deals too much damage for comfort, or you run out of ammo, just dive inside the Safehouse. You’ll never be locked out of it, and if you’ve completed the Safehouse’s first mission, you’ll have access to Ammo and Health Pack restocks, too.

When you’re all ready to take the bad red lightning man again, head outside and he’ll conveniently respawn for you to go again.

And there you have it, a nice cheese for beating the Rook easily in Redfall. For more tips and tricks on the game, be sure to check out the links below.

