Honkai: Star Rail Caverns of Corrosion Explained: How to Unlock & Their Locations

Honkai Star Rail Official Art.
Image Credit: HoYoverse
Like artifacts in Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail features relics as one of many ways to strengthen your character. Although you may be eager to equip the rarest equipment on your favorite unit, you will need to progress through the story quite a bit before you can access the dungeons. Without further ado, here’s a guide on unlocking the Caverns of Corrosion in HSR and all their locations.

How to Unlock Caverns on Corrosion in HSR

You can unlock the Caverns of Corrosion during “The Stars Are Cold Toys” quest, which you can start by reaching Trailblazer level 24. While progressing through the Corridor of Fading Echoes, the group will encounter the first Cavern of Corrosion.

The main character decides to contact Welt, who will explain the lore behind the mysterious phenomenon. After the conversation ends, you can immediately enter the Caverns of Corrosion you’ve discovered.

You will also find two more dungeons in Xianzhou Luofu, with the first located in Cloudford and the second in Stargazer Navalia. However, you can only access them once you can enter the new region by reaching Trailblazer level 29.

Honkai: Star Rail Cavern of Corrosion
Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The Caverns of Corrosion are basically HSR’s version of the Domains in Genshin Impact, and you must spend 40 Traiblaze Power to enter each dungeon. Luckily, you can borrow Support Units from other players to help you in battles. Each Cavern can grant you two types of relics, and you can get five-star drops by beating high-level dungeons.

All Caverns of Corrosion in HSR

Here is the list of all Caverns of Corrosion and their drops:

NameLocationRecommended TypesSpecial EffectRelics
Path of Gelid WindHerta Space Station, Storage ZoneWind, Physical, Imaginary75 percent increase in Physical DamageEagle of Twilight Line and
Hunter of Glacial Forest
Path of Jabbing PunchJarilo-VI, Silvermane Guard Restricted ZoneIce, Fire, Lightning75 percent increase in Lightning DamageChampion of Streetwise Boxing and Thief of Shooting Meteor
Path of DriftingJarilo-VI, Corridor of Foading EchoesElectric, Ice, ImaginaryMax Damage for Shields increases by 30 percent, and any character with a shield will deal 75 percent more damage.Musketeer of Wild Wheat and Passerby of Wandering Cloud
Path of Holy HymnXianzhou Luofu, CloudfordIce, Physical, Quantum75 percent increase in Quantum DamageBand of Sizzling Thunder and Knight of Purity Palace
Path of ConflagrationXianzhou Luofu, Stargazer NavaliaWind, Electric, Quantum75 percent increase in basic attacks and follow-up attacksFiresmith of Lava-Forging and Wastelander of Banditry Desert
Path of ProvidenceJarilo-VI, Everwinter HillLightning, Fire, Wind75 percent increase in Break Effect, DoT, and Additional damage Genius of Brilliant Stars and Guard of Wuthering Snow

That is everything you need to know about Caverns of Corrosion in Honkai: Star Rail. Before leaving to grind for better relics, consider checking out other HSR content on Twinfinite.

