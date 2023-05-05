Honkai: Star Rail Caverns of Corrosion Explained: How to Unlock & Their Locations

Image Credit: HoYoverse

Like artifacts in Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail features relics as one of many ways to strengthen your character. Although you may be eager to equip the rarest equipment on your favorite unit, you will need to progress through the story quite a bit before you can access the dungeons. Without further ado, here’s a guide on unlocking the Caverns of Corrosion in HSR and all their locations.

How to Unlock Caverns on Corrosion in HSR

You can unlock the Caverns of Corrosion during “The Stars Are Cold Toys” quest, which you can start by reaching Trailblazer level 24. While progressing through the Corridor of Fading Echoes, the group will encounter the first Cavern of Corrosion.

The main character decides to contact Welt, who will explain the lore behind the mysterious phenomenon. After the conversation ends, you can immediately enter the Caverns of Corrosion you’ve discovered.

You will also find two more dungeons in Xianzhou Luofu, with the first located in Cloudford and the second in Stargazer Navalia. However, you can only access them once you can enter the new region by reaching Trailblazer level 29.

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The Caverns of Corrosion are basically HSR’s version of the Domains in Genshin Impact, and you must spend 40 Traiblaze Power to enter each dungeon. Luckily, you can borrow Support Units from other players to help you in battles. Each Cavern can grant you two types of relics, and you can get five-star drops by beating high-level dungeons.

All Caverns of Corrosion in HSR

Here is the list of all Caverns of Corrosion and their drops:

Name Location Recommended Types Special Effect Relics Path of Gelid Wind Herta Space Station, Storage Zone Wind, Physical, Imaginary 75 percent increase in Physical Damage Eagle of Twilight Line and

Hunter of Glacial Forest Path of Jabbing Punch Jarilo-VI, Silvermane Guard Restricted Zone Ice, Fire, Lightning 75 percent increase in Lightning Damage Champion of Streetwise Boxing and Thief of Shooting Meteor Path of Drifting Jarilo-VI, Corridor of Foading Echoes Electric, Ice, Imaginary Max Damage for Shields increases by 30 percent, and any character with a shield will deal 75 percent more damage. Musketeer of Wild Wheat and Passerby of Wandering Cloud Path of Holy Hymn Xianzhou Luofu, Cloudford Ice, Physical, Quantum 75 percent increase in Quantum Damage Band of Sizzling Thunder and Knight of Purity Palace Path of Conflagration Xianzhou Luofu, Stargazer Navalia Wind, Electric, Quantum 75 percent increase in basic attacks and follow-up attacks Firesmith of Lava-Forging and Wastelander of Banditry Desert Path of Providence Jarilo-VI, Everwinter Hill Lightning, Fire, Wind 75 percent increase in Break Effect, DoT, and Additional damage Genius of Brilliant Stars and Guard of Wuthering Snow

That is everything you need to know about Caverns of Corrosion in Honkai: Star Rail. Before leaving to grind for better relics, consider checking out other HSR content on Twinfinite.

Related Posts