Honkai Star Rail 2.2 Update Release Time Countdown & Early Patch Notes

The exciting story of Penacony continues in Honkai Star Rail version 2.2 update. If you are curious about what you can expect from this patch, you can read this handy guide to learn about all the events and changes that HoYoverse has added. Here’s our Honkai Star Rail 2.2 update release time countdown guide.

When is The Honkai Star Rail 2.2 Release Time?

The release time for Honkai Star Rail version 2.2 update is on May 8, 2024 at 11 AM (UTC+8). The maintenance starts at 6 AM and usually lasts for five hours, but it may be completed sooner. Trailblazers who have reached at least Level 4 will receive 300 Stellar Jades as compensation.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 0 : 0 6 : 0 8 : 0 0

Here are the new things you can expect in this new patch:

Events

Gift of Odyssey – Obtain 10 Star Rail Special Pass by logging in daily.

Clockie: Dreamjolt Memoire – Take the role of a movie director and help create amazing films on Penacony.

The Legend of Galactic Baseballer – Defeat numerous enemies in this combat event.

All About Boothill – Get to know this interstellar cowboy and obtain free rewards.

Planar Fissure – Obtain extra Planar Ornaments from the Simulated Universe.

Garden of Plenty – Get more drops when you complete Golden Calyxes.

New Characters & Light Cones

This new patch features two new 5-star characters and Light Cones. There will also be two rerun banners that will accompany each new unit.

Phase 1 5-Star: Robin and Topaz 4-Star: March 7, Hanya, and Xueyi Light Cones: Flowing Nightglow and Light Cone, Worrisome, Blissful

Phase 2 5-Star: Boothill and Fuxuan 4-Star: Pela, Luka, and Hook Light Cones: Sailing Towards A Second Life, and Forseen, Foreknown, Foretold



New Areas

Honkai Star Rail 2.2 update adds new areas in Penacony. You will visit these zones as you progress through the main story and face the final boss on this planet.

Dreamflux Reef

SoulGlad Scorchsand Audition Venue

Penacony Grand Theater

Besides those major content, there are also other new stuff that you will encounter in this new patch. Here are the details:

New weekly boss – Harmonious Choir The Great Septimus

New character Ascension Material – IPC Work Permit

New Trace Materials – Lost Echo of the Shared Wish

Trailblaze Records – This new feature lets you check other players’ gameplay records, such as completed stages and events.

Character Trace upgrade recommendations

Trailblazer Path auto-switch function – The game lets you save unique Relics and Light Cones for each Trailblazer’s Path.

Relic filtering optimization – The recommended Relics page will have a filter function to sort your Relics with the recommended Main Stat.

That’s everything you need to know about Honkai Star Rail 2.2 update. For more great gaming content, you can read our article on the best Sparkle build.

