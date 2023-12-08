GTA 6 Preorder – Date, Price, & Confirmed Editions

The release of the trailer for GTA 6 triggered an avalanche of reactions and comments from gamers around the world. Although 2025, when the game is due to finally see the light of day, is still far away, fans would already like to know everything, especially the GTA 6 preorder details.

Is GTA 6 Available for Preorder?

At this moment, GTA 6 preorders are not available. Since the official announcement of the game is still far away, Rockstar Games hasn’t revealed yet when GTA 6 will be available for preorder or if there will be any preorder bonuses.

We certainly expect more information soon, because the developers will certainly be aware of how many players are excited for the game. After all, the GTA fan base has been waiting for more than 10 years for the continuation of one of the most popular franchises in the history of gaming.

Are There Confirmed Editions for GTA 6?

As with the preorder, there is still no official confirmation of any deluxe GTA 6 editions. But having learned from the experiences of past games, we can certainly expect Rockstar to release multiple editions in 2025.

This was also the case with Grand Theft Auto 5, with one version of the game having additional in-game content, as well as a real map of Los Santos and a collectible and unique Steelbook. The public is already trying to figure out how much the future editions of GTA 6 would cost.

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter told Reuters that he expects the preorder price for Grand Theft Auto 6 to be 70 dollars. By comparison, that’s more expensive than GTA 5, which was 60 dollars at launch. If Rockstar announces a super premium or collector’s edition of GTA 6, the analysts expect them to cost around 150 dollars.

That’s all we know so far about the preorder details and different editions of Grand Theft Auto 6. The game will not be released until 2025 for consoles, and for PC even later.

We have to be patient and gradually everything will be revealed. We’ll keep you up to date as more news is released and we get more concrete details on when we can preorder GTA 6, so stay with us at Twinfinite.