Since the surprise (and unplanned) drop of the first official trailer for Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto 6 yesterday, fans of the highly-acclaimed franchise have been understandably scrambling to find out everything they can about the long-awaited, upcoming installment.

Players will be returning to the open world of Vice City on a scale never seen before, and in this era of modern gaming, we can’t help but wonder what Rockstar is projecting for a price tag. If you’re in the same boat, here is everything we currently know about the GTA6 Price: How much will it cost?

How Much Will GTA6 Cost to Buy?

Image Source: Rockstar Games

Rumors about Grand Theft Auto 6‘s price tag began circulating online only a few months ago, after hacked leaks regarding the game’s decade-long length of production and its gargantuan $2 billion budget inevitably found their way to social media space. It led fans to speculate that such cost would in turn mean a bigger price at release, with numbers as high as $150 being thrown around. Those figures were never backed up with legitimate evidence, however.

As it stands, there is no confirmed price right now for GTA 6, and we likely won’t see a pre-order window for the game until late next year, maybe. That would be the first true indicator of what we can expect in terms of price tags. In the mean time, going off of what we do know per the industry, GTA 6 is definitively a AAA game. From that alone, we can probably expect a traditional base price of $69.99, starting out.

While we know that $2 billion is the biggest budget ever for a Rockstar title, dwarfing the cost of GTA 5, Cyberpunk 2077, and even Red Dead Redemption 2 by an incredibly wide margin, that still isn’t a factor that would hyper-inflate the default price of the game. As long as fans have waited, and given the stellar track record of the franchise as a whole, Rockstar knows exactly what’s in the cards for them with GTA 6. After all, back in 2013, Grand Theft Auto 5 made a mind-boggling $1 billion in sales in the first 3 days of release.

Image Source: Rockstar Games

We also know that Rockstar is no stranger to releasing subsequent DLC content with some of their games, though they seemingly opted out of doing so for Red Dead Redemption 2 which left some fans of the beloved western franchise feeling sour. Nonetheless, for a game like GTA 6 we would not be at all surprised if they were instead focusing their attention on additional content for the big return to Vice City.

The ever-popular GTA 5 also featured three different editions for players to choose from upon release, from Standard up to a Collector’s Edition. Given the enormous scale planned for the sixth installment, we’d sooner anticipate something like this happening for sure. That means players should then prepare for a series of price tags, depending on the experience they’ll want to get out of GTA 6.

Either way, once the release date gets closer and Rockstar provides more information, we’ll of course promptly update this article with the latest specs.

After many, many years of development, Grand Theft Auto 6 is now currently set to be released sometime in 2025 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. If you’d like to relive the official trailer for the hundredth time in the past 24 hours, feel free to watch it below, courtesy of Rockstar.