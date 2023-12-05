Where is GTA 6 Set? Location Answered

The GTA 6 trailer just dropped, and frankly, it was about time. Its release date is set for 2025, meaning a lot is still unknown about the game. Nonetheless, Rockstar has revealed one important piece of information: the GTA 6 location.

What is the GTA 6 Location?

Image Source: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 will be set in Vice City, within the fictitious state of Leonida. This is modeled after real-life Miami, Florida, with all its beaches, alligators, and swimsuit-wearing inhabitants.

Judging by the trailer, the map will feature an open ocean, rivers, swamps, beaches, and many suburban areas of present-day Miami. The downtown areas seem to be filled with highrise office buildings and hotels that will hopefully be fully explorable.

The trailer also hinted at the period in which the game will be set, as well as the protagonists that you will have a chance to play as. It’s supposed to be a high-octane adventure surpassing all the previous GTA instalments in scale.

Unconfirmed GTA 6 Locations

After the 2022 Rockstar Games security breach, information regarding locales outside the USA being playable in GTA 6 appeared online. The presumed location was Cuba. This seemed entirely plausible considering that Rockstar had players explore Central America in Red Dead Redemption.

Other possible locations include one of the cities we explored in some of the previous titles. Who knows, we could even see some of our favorite GTA characters come back for a couple of missions on the streets of Liberty City or San Andreas, for example.

That sums up all our information on explorable locations in GTA 6. The release is still years away, so we will have to wait for more details from Rockstar before we make any more claims. Until then, check out our other GTA 6-related posts via the links below.