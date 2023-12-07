Every Easter Egg We Found in the GTA 6 Trailer

The first phase of waiting is over and now we at least know that GTA 6 will be released in 2025. Rockstar released a trailer that immediately went viral, and the main protagonist, Lucia, has already won the hearts of many gamers around the world.

Allow us to highlight for you seven Easter Egg details that caught our eye in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer.

Patriot Beer

Image Source: Rockstar Games

Patriot Beer isn’t going anywhere! This brand of beer and brewery will remain the favorite drink of many Vice City inhabitants.

The Patriot Beer was first introduced in Grand Theft Auto 4, where it was sold in various restaurants across Liberty City. It is also present in GTA 5, available to purchase at Rob’s Liquor, 24/7, and Limited Services. Now, it’s officially coming back again to Vice City in Grand Theft Auto 6. Cheers!

Cheetah

Image Source: Rockstar Games

What would modern GTA be without this iconic car? Cheetah has been present in Grand Theft Auto since GTA 3 and was skipped only in GTA 4.

It will be no different in Grand Theft Auto 6 and the developers made sure we are aware of that because they’ve included Cheetah in the first official trailer, as seen in the image above.

Lucia’s Ankle Monitor

Image Source: Rockstar Games.

On the official poster for GTA 6, we see our protagonist Lucia leaning against a car alongside her partner in crime, who some of the online circles call Jason.

Lucia is wearing an ankle monitor in that image, which leads to the conclusion that she is probably on parole at the start of the game, meaning that probably her movement will be limited for the first couple of missions at least.

Replicas of Famous Brands

Image Source: Rockstar Games

The Grand Theft Auto franchise always liked to include some real-life fashion brands but in their own, unique way.

GTA 6 is no different on that matter, since in a couple of frames in the official trailer we get to see a young lady wearing a bikini with a logo that resembles to French luxury fashion company Louis Vuitton.

Dogs of Destruction

Image Source: Rockstar Games

Remember Love Fist from GTA Vice City? I know a lot of us still remember the missions that included band members. There was also Madd Dogg, a rapper from San Andreas, which is proof that Rockstar likes to insert fictional bands and musicians into the GTA world.

There is an indication we will get something similar in GTA 6. In one of the scenes from the trailer, a man in a strip club wears a T-shirt of a band called “Dogs of Destruction” with tour dates written under it.

VICE Sign

Image Source: Rockstar Games

We are all very familiar with the Vinewood sign in GTA 5, which was, of course, the counterpart of the famous real-life sign in Hollywood. It appears we’ll have something similar now.

A huge sign that says VICE appears in the trailer for Grand Theft Auto, which leads us to the conclusion that maybe Vice City will now get its own big sign on the hill.

Road Signs

Image Source: Rockstar Games

In one frame of the trailer, we see a party girl enjoying herself while driving in a convertible. On the road signs on the highway, we see that it leads in the direction of Vice City International Airport, among other destinations. So, maybe we can travel by passenger plane in GTA 6, who knows?

We’re sure there are still plenty of hidden details in the long-awaited trailer for GTA 6. But, as they say, everything is in the eye of the beholder, so if you spotted some interesting detail that we missed, congratulations!