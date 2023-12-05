Who Are the Playable Characters in GTA 6?

The extended radio silence regarding GTA 6 is now over, and Rockstar has blessed us with a trailer and a release date. How generous of them, right?

They are still withholding plenty of information, though, but many are speculating on who the playable characters are going to be in GTA 6. Here is what we know.

Image Source: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 Main Protagonists, Revealed

GTA 6 will, for the first time in franchise history, introduce a female playable character who will, alongside her male partner in crime, look to conquer the underworld of Vice City. If we decide to trust all the leaks and info available right now, their names will be Lucia and Jason.

Who are Lucia and Jason?

Lucia is the female lead and an ex-convict with Latin American roots. She is depicted in the trailer as a strong-willed gangster with little regard for danger. We can also see that she is pretty nonchalant and carefree while talking to the prison authorities.

Jason is Lucia’s lover and the male half of this criminal tandem. Based on the trailer, we can assume he is an expert driver and one in charge of guarding Lucia’s back while she recklessly charges ahead.

Even though the exact circumstances regarding the origins of this duo are still unknown, we can safely assume they met on the streets of Vice City. In contrast to the trio we had in GTA V, these two seem to be well-wired in their heads.

For now, this is all we can deduce about the main protagonists of GTA 6. Rockstar announced another trailer coming in January 2024, which could reveal more information on this pair of gangsters. While you wait, familiarize yourself with the GTA 6 universe by reading one of the many guides we provided below.