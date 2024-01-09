Genshin Impact version 4.3 brought some new characters to the game, such as Chevreuse and Navia. Considering the Elemental Reactions, they both use Crystallized and Overloaded in their gameplay. Although these reactions are not very popular, they can be useful. Here is our build guide for Chevreuse in Genshin Impact.

Chevreuse Build Guide in Genshin Impact

Image Source: HoYoverse

Since Chevreuse plays mainly with Overloaded reactions, she is best used as part of the team which consists of Electro and Pyro characters. If you choose this option, make sure you have at least one Electro character in your battle team in Genshin Impact.

The best build for Chevreuse consists of three weapons. The first choice weapon should be the Rightful Reward. If it’s somehow not available, then try to equip yourself with the Favonious Lance or Black Tassel.

There are also several choices when it comes to Artifact Sets. The first and the best one is four pieces of Noblesse Oblige, and the alternative is four pieces of Song of Days Past. If for some reason those aren’t available, then look for four pieces of Maiden Beloved or the same amount of Ocean-Hued Clam. You should be able to obtain at least one of these.

Artifact Main Stats for Chevreuse in Genshin Impact consist of three items:

Sands : HP percentage or Energy Recharge

: HP percentage or Energy Recharge Circlet : HP percentage or Healing Bonus

: HP percentage or Healing Bonus Goblet: HP percentage

Chevreuse is best built with full HP stats, because that way you will improve her healing significantly and create a new source of damage for her team. She also lowers enemies’ resistance and increases her teammates’ attacking stats.

Basically, you will need 40,000 HP in total to maximize Chevreuse’s healing, as well as the buffs. If you’ve decided to use the Noblesse Oblige for this Genshin Impact character, after reaching the desired number of HP you can further upgrade the Energy Recharger.