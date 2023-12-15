How to Get Frosty Trinkets in Dead By Daylight

As a frosty wind chills you to the bone, the Entity has a few surprises for you. Dead By Daylight Bone Chill 2023 is back with more creepy snowmen and festive rewards. If you want to unlock lots of cosmetics during this event, then you will need plenty of Frosty Trinkets! Find out below how to get these Frosty Trinkets in the Dead By Daylight Bone Chill event.

How to Get and Use Frosty Trinkets in Dead By Daylight Bone Chill

Frosty Trinkets are the currency used during the Dead By Daylight Bone Chill 2023 event. You will need plenty of them to unlock everything in the Bone Chill 2023 collection. The collection consists of a range of 23 cosmetic items for both Killer and Survivor. 17 of these items are unlocked using Frosty Trinkets. The rest you get as you earn points by unlocking the 17 cosmetics in the collection.

Image Source: Behaviour Interactive via Twinfinite

Each cosmetic costs between 50 and 250 Frosty Trinkets. Players earn the Frosty Trinkets by completing challenges set in the Bone Chill 2023 Event Tome. The Bone Chill Event Tome is found right where your normal Tome is and has a bunch of challenges for both Killer and Survivor. Each challenge gives you 10 Frosty Trinkets, with the occasional special boost of 50 to claim after completing a few of the challenges. In-game, you can see when you have completed the challenge when it pops up in the top left corner.

Image Source: Behaviour Interactive via Twinfinite

There will be three pages of challenges to get stuck into over this Bone Chill event period, so there is plenty of time to get all the rewards you need. If you want to unlock all cosmetics, we recommend playing both Killer and Survivor, even if you don’t usually play both sides in Dead By Daylight, as you will need all the Frosty Trinkets you can get!

You can check how many Frosty Trinkets you have by visiting the Bone Chill collection via the icon on the left in your lobby. In the top right corner, you can see your Frosty Trinket total and how many points you have accumulated to unlock extra rewards.

Image Source: Behaviour Interactive via Twinfinite

Choose which cosmetics you want to unlock carefully. It is best to spend your Frosty Trinkets on cosmetics you desire most first of all, and then spending the rest on whatever is left.

That’s all you need to know about getting and using Frosty Trinkets in Dead By Daylight! For more hints and tips, including how to get badges and banners, find further guides below.