How to Get Badges & Banners in Dead By Daylight

The arrival of Chucky in Dead By Daylight brought a way to add a bit of style to your profile. Player Cards can personalize your Dead By Daylight account with badges and banners. But how do we get badges and banners in Dead By Daylight to add to our cards? Find out below!

Where to Get Badges and Banners in Dead By Daylight

If you have loaded up Dead By Daylight after the Chucky update, you will have seen that a new feature has been added: the Player Card. A Player Card is a way to add some fun details to personalize your profile by including image badges and banners.

Image Source: Behaviour via Twinfinite

Unfortunately no badges or banners were added retrospectively, so it is content we will have to unlock over time. The first badge and banner added are the Chucky icons, which can be unlocked for free after buying a Chucky cosmetic. This could be either The Good Guy: Back From the Dead rare skin or the Good Guy: Good Gal legendary skin.

The good news is that we will get to unlock more badges and banners throughout December 2023 with the upcoming Bone Chill Advent Calendar. Each day unlocks a new reward which is either Bloodpoints, Iri Shards, or a cosmetics — including banners and badges! It looks like over the festive season we will get to unlock an iconic Dwelf badge, along with a Snowman, and a Campfire badge. There will also be three wintry-themed banners to unlock.

It is a shame Behaviour didn’t add a few badges and banners for existing characters as the Player Cards look very bare without more options to choose from. We are sure Dead By Daylight will soon have plenty to choose from though! I know I am looking forward to equipping a Naughty Bear Trapper badge or show off my blue-haired Nea main!

How to Edit Player Cards in Dead By Daylight

Image Source: Behaviour via Twinfinite

You can find your Player Card in the top right of your screen. To begin with, it will be a blank box which, when you hover over it, will say Player Profile. Click on the Player Profile and it will take you to your Player Card. Here you can add any badges or banners you have managed to unlock. You can also see your player level, your progress to the next level, and which grade you have reached for both Killer and Survivor this trial.

So that is everything you need to know about Player Cards in Dead By Daylight! For more help and tips, check out our Dead By Daylight guides below.