Best Chucky Build in Dead By Daylight

The horror icon Good Guy Doll has arrived in Dead By Daylight, and he wants you as his new best friend. If you’re thinking of becoming a Chucky Killer main you’re going to need the perfect build to get you started. We have the best Chucky builds below which will help you get those hooks quick!

Best Chucky Build for Locating Survivors

Build: Friends Til The End, Nemesis, Furtive Chase, Lethal Pursuer with Mirror Shards and Yardstick add-ons.

This build will help you locate and chase down the Survivors using aura reading perks and constantly swapping Obsessions. The add-ons also increase your ability to see Survivor auras, meaning you will constantly have information on where they are and what they are doing.

Here’s the low down on what to expect from this build:

Lethal Pursuer is a solid perk to help you find the Survivors right at the start of the game, as it reveal their auras for 9 seconds. It also boost any other aura reading perks by extending them for 2 seconds.

is a solid perk to help you find the Survivors right at the start of the game, as it reveal their auras for 9 seconds. It also boost any other aura reading perks by extending them for 2 seconds. Friends Til The End is Chucky’s own perk which allows you to see your Obsession’s aura when you hook another Survivor. As a bonus, when you hook your Obsession a random Survivor will scream and reveal their location.

is Chucky’s own perk which allows you to see your Obsession’s aura when you hook another Survivor. As a bonus, when you hook your Obsession a random Survivor will scream and reveal their location. Nemesis helps you change up who the Obsession is throughout the map, which plays really well with Friends Til The End. Whenever a Survivor stuns or blinds you, they then become the Obsession.

helps you change up who the Obsession is throughout the map, which plays really well with Friends Til The End. Whenever a Survivor stuns or blinds you, they then become the Obsession. Furtive Chase builds on your Obsession perks by granting you Undetectable status for 18 seconds along with 5 percent Haste whenever you hook an Obsession. The Survivor who unhooks the Obsession will then become the Obsession.

builds on your Obsession perks by granting you Undetectable status for 18 seconds along with 5 percent Haste whenever you hook an Obsession. The Survivor who unhooks the Obsession will then become the Obsession. Mirror Shards add-on gives you the ability to see Illusionary Footfall around Survivors.

add-on gives you the ability to see Illusionary Footfall around Survivors. Yardstick add-on reveals Survivor auras for 5 seconds during the Scamper ability.

Best Chucky Build for Hide & Seek

Build: Nowhere To Hide, Furtive Chase, Hex: Plaything, Trail of Torment with Iridescent Amulet and Pile of Nails add-ons.

This build is perfect for Chucky’s stealth ability. He is already a sneaky little dude, but with these perks and add-ons he can be supremely creepy and ultimately dangerous. The build ensures you have plenty of opportunities to become Undetectable during a game while also revealing the locations of the Survivors and forcing an Oblivious status effect when they are first hooked.

Here is what to expect with this sneaky build:

Nowhere To Hide reveals the auras of Survivors whenever you damage a generator. Any Survivors standing within 24 meters of you will be revealed for 5 seconds.

reveals the auras of Survivors whenever you damage a generator. Any Survivors standing within 24 meters of you will be revealed for 5 seconds. Trail of Torment works with Nowhere to Hide so you can sneak up on the unsuspecting Survivors. When you damage a generator, you will be granted the Undetectable status effect.

works with Nowhere to Hide so you can sneak up on the unsuspecting Survivors. When you damage a generator, you will be granted the Undetectable status effect. Furtive Chase also grants you Undetectable status for 18 seconds along with 5 percent Haste. This occurs whenever you hook the Obsession, plus whoever unhooks the Obsession then becomes the Obsession.

also grants you Undetectable status for 18 seconds along with 5 percent Haste. This occurs whenever you hook the Obsession, plus whoever unhooks the Obsession then becomes the Obsession. Hex: Plaything curses a hooked Survivor with the Oblivious status effect. This is virtually the same as being undetectable to that one Survivor. This effect lasts until they find and cleanse their hex totem.

curses a hooked Survivor with the Oblivious status effect. This is virtually the same as being undetectable to that one Survivor. This effect lasts until they find and cleanse their hex totem. Iridescent Amulet add-on extends your Hidey-Ho mode by 100 percent.

add-on extends your Hidey-Ho mode by 100 percent. Pile of Nails add-on grants Undetectable effect for 5 seconds after leaving Hidey-Ho mode.

Best Chucky Add-Ons

Even if you don’t have all of the Killer perks to put together one of the builds suggested above, you can still make the most out of your build by using Chucky’s add-ons. He has a great range of rare and ultra rare add-ons to give Survivors harmful status effects, increase Chucky’s speed, and extend his power.

The best add-ons we love to use are:

Iridescent Amulet (Ultra Rare) – Extends Hidey-Ho Mode by 100 percent

(Ultra Rare) – Extends Hidey-Ho Mode by 100 percent Plastic Bag (Very Rare) – Gives Survivors Exhausted status effect for 15 seconds after walking through Chucky’s Illusionary Footfall

(Very Rare) – Gives Survivors Exhausted status effect for 15 seconds after walking through Chucky’s Illusionary Footfall Pile of Nails (Very Rare) – Grants Chucky Undetectable status effect for 5 seconds after ending Hidey-Ho mode

(Very Rare) – Grants Chucky Undetectable status effect for 5 seconds after ending Hidey-Ho mode Yardstick (Rare) – Reveals auras of Survivors within 20 yards for 5 seconds when performing Scamper

(Rare) – Reveals auras of Survivors within 20 yards for 5 seconds when performing Scamper Silk Pillow (Rare) – Reduces Chucky’s terror radius by 4 meters but increases charge time of Slice & Dice to 175% of the default duration

Hopefully these builds and recommended add-ons will help you the next time you enter the Fog with Chucky!