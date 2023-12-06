Dead By Daylight Bone Chill 2023: Start Date and Everything We Know

The weather outside is frightful, and the Killers are far from delightful! The festive season draws near and Dead By Daylight’s Bone Chill event returns for 2023. Find out below everything you need to know about the Bone Chill 2023 start date and more!

Image Credit: Behaviour Interactive

Every year since 2020, Dead By Daylight players have enjoyed frosty festive fun in December with the Bone Chill Event. The maps become adorned with decorations and baubles, and creepy snowmen start to pop up all over. This year, the Bone Chill event is due to begin on December 14, 2023.

Check out the official Dead By Daylight Bone Chill 2023 event trailer below!

Do not eat the red snow.



Dead by Daylight’s Bone Chill Event is on the way, featuring festive atmosphere, grotesque snowmen, high stakes snowskull fights, and plenty of holiday gifts to go around. Starting December 14. pic.twitter.com/OUY8ZmTUIa — Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) December 5, 2023

Everything We Know About Dead By Daylight Bone Chill 2023

Dead By Daylight Bone Chill 2023 will see the usual festive decor on the Lockers, Hooks, Generators, Killer Basement and Exit Gates. The lobby and loading screen will also be Bone Chill themed! Winter Party Starter firecrackers will be unvaulted for Survivors. These can be used to distract and blind Killers, or just as a fun celebration!

The feature most of us are looking forward to, however, are the Snowmen. Snowmen can be entered by both Killers and Survivors to hide and sneak about. This year’s Snowmen look particularly freaky! This year we will also have snowballs to throw at occupied Snowmen to reveal the person inside.

Image Credit: Behaviour Interactive

Holiday collection skins found in the Dead By Daylight item shop will include new Ugly Christmas Sweaters for Ellen Ripley (Survivor) and Chucky (Killer). Others getting new festive skins this season will be Hag (Killer), Nicolas Cage, Yui, and Jane (Survivors). The Event Tome will include free cosmetic rewards for Wraith, Clown, and Hillbilly (Killers), Jeff, Thalita, Renato, and Gabriel (Survivors). We will also receive special profile badges and banners for logging in every day.

This is bound to be a truly magical and horrifying season in Dead By Daylight! For more hints and tips check out our Dead By Daylight guides below.