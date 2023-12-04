Winterfest comes once a year in Fortnite with Sgt. Winter riding around on his sleigh pulled by buff reindeer men. If you’re looking forward to Winterfest in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 then look no further! We have all the info you will need right here including the Fortnite Winterfest start date.

When is Winterfest Coming to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1?

Winterfest has arrived with the Chapter 5 Season 1 update! Starting with the Item Shop, we can start to enjoy the Winterfest celebrations by purchasing festive skins, pickaxes, gliders, emotes, and more!

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Aside from the Winterfest items in the Item Shop, the rest of the celebrations will arrive in the next week or so. This should include a lot of what we have seen before from this festive time on the island, including:

Winterfest Gift Boxes found in chests and as floor loot

Sgt. Winter riding throughout the island on his sleigh and throwing gifts

Special Winterfest Quests to unlock extra cosmetics

Festive lights on bushes and buildings

and much more!

The Winterfest celebrations truly kick off when the Crackshot Cabin is open and we can see all the gifts wrapped for us, ready to open every day! There will be a whole host of cosmetics to unlock including skins and emotes, usually in festive or icy styles. Perfect for the Winterfest season!

This new chapter has seen such amazing new locations, landmarks, NPCs, and array of weapons, that there is no doubt the festive season will brings yet more excitement. We will of course expect to see the Snowball Launcher and Chiller Grenades but there may be even more in store during Chapter 5 Season 1.

As soon as we know more of what Winterfest will bring during Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 we will update you here. Until then, check out more of our hints and tips in further guides below.