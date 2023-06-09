Fortnite Raptor Locations: How to Hatch Raptor Eggs & Ride Them
It’s not the easiest thing to do, but you get a really ferocious pet.
To fit with the theme, raptors have been introduced into the wilds of Chapter 4 Season 3. While these are deadly beasts that will attack, they can also be tamed. If you’re willing to brave the high number of enemies, you might be able to find a new friend. Here is where to find and how to hatch a raptor egg to ride it.
After boars and wolves were vaulted at the start of Chapter 4 Season 2, it is nice to have animal mounts back.
Where to Find Raptors in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3
As you might have guessed, Raptors are entirely unique to the new biome on the map. You’ll find them randomly around any of the three new major named locations.
Trying to pinpoint their locations any further isn’t possible, due to the fact that they’ll randomly spawn in different areas within these three named locations each match. In addition to that, they’ll then patrol these areas, moving about a little bit, meaning you, like us, will have to go tracking them down a little bit.
Where to Find Raptor Eggs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3
It is unclear if eggs are static spawns, but they aren’t common. While we aren’t sure it matters, we found our eggs southeast of Shady Stilts after killing a Raptor that was patrolling nearby.
How to Hatch Raptor Eggs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3
You cannot pick the eggs up, so they must be hatched where you find them by pressing the button/key shown. This isn’t the quickest process; you’re exposed the whole time. However, the risk is certainly worth it.
Once the egg hatches, you will be instantly placed on top of your brand-new Raptor mount.
This isn’t the easiest process, but this is how you hatch eggs and ride a Raptor in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. For more guides to help you in the early hours of the new season, check out our links below.
About the author
- Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Map: All Changes, New Named Locations & POIs
- All Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass Items & Rewards
- Is Fortnite Down? How to Check Fortnite Server Status
- How to Fix “LIBRARY-IN-NOSIGNATURES” Error on Fortnite Android
- Fortnite ‘Waiting in Queue’: What the Error Means & How to Fix It