Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Secret Battle Pass Skin: What It Is & How to Unlock

Like past Fortnite seasons, Chapter 4’s third features a secret Battle Pass skin that players can work their way up to and unlock in due course. But what is the Chapter 4 Season 3 secret Battle Pass skin and how is it unlocked in Fortnite?

What is the Chapter 4 Season 3 secret Battle Pass Skin?

In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, the Purradise Meowscles skin is the secret Battle Pass skin.

Unsurprisingly, it’s most comparable to the Meowscles skin of old, albeit rocking an open summery shirt to display some impressive abdominals.

There’ll also be the usual variants of the skin, giving players customization options and specific Meowscles versions to rock.

It dropped alongside the typical raft of changes; from weapon vaults and unvaults to a new Victory Umbrella. Unlike those though, it’s not available right away, so there’s a few questions about how to unlock it. Don’t worry though, because we’ve got the answers below.

How To Unlock Purradise Meowscles in Fortnite

For starters, the secret skin won’t be available with the new season’s launch on June 9. It will be available to players in a few weeks: specifically becoming unlockable on or around 6 July, 2023.

Epic said: “Later in the Season, wild-time-haver Purradise Meowscles will become available to unlock in the Battle Pass!”

We don’t know exactly what it will entail. However, secret skins typically require players to complete a series of challenges and quests that are slightly more difficult than the usual weekly challenges. Naturally, we’ll get more information nearer to the time and will update this post appropriately.

That’s everything there is to know about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3’s secret skin, the Purradise Meowscles! For everything else Fortnite, including when we expect the season to end and the update’s size, whatever your platform.

