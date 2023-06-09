Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Victory Umbrella: What It Looks Like & How to Get it

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is making things ‘WILD’ on the island. With the addition of a new jungle biome, complete with an ancient city lurking at the center, a bunch of Raptors to ride, vines to grind and a new Battle Pass, there’s a little bit of something for everyone. Here’s all the details you need on Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3’s Victory Umbrella.

What Is the Victory Umbrella?

The Victory Umbrella has been a season tradition in Fortnite. Every season, Epic Games releases a new umbrella that has some tie to the ‘theme’ of the current season. Or, sometimes, it just looks really cool.

The Fortnite Victory Umbrella can only ever be obtained by getting a Victory Royale. In other words, winning a game by being the last player (or team) standing.

What the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Victory Umbrella Looks Like

This season, the Victory Umbrella resembles a bunch of yellow bananas, spread out to make a nice little umbrella shape. The metaphorical cherry on top of this banana cake is a little golden crown sitting right at the top and in the center of it. The handle of the umbrella is seemingly made of a green stem or branch.

In my opinion, this Victory Umbrella is kind of cool, but it’s definitely going to be divisive in the community. It doesn’t scream cool like Chapter 3 Season 3’s Battler Bloom, or even the Umbrella of the Last Reality from Chapter 2 Season 8. Even so, if you’re a big banana fan, this one’s probably going to put a big ol’ smile on your face.

There you have all there is to know on the Victory Umbrella for Chapter 4 Season 3. What do you make of it? Let us know down in the comments below.

