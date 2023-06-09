What the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Update Size Is on PlayStation, Xbox, PC
Prepare for a big one!
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 brings a whole host of changes to the Battle Royale island. From uncovering ancient ruins nestled within a deep jungle, to rideable raptors and Optimus Prime as a Battle Pass skin, there’s a little bit of something for everyone. With new weapons, a new Battle Pass, and changes to the map, Epic Games needs to roll out an update to players on all platforms. Here’s what the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 update size is on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.
You should be warned. Epic Games has already informed players that the patch for this season is going to be larger on some platforms than usual. As such, you’ll probably want to make sure that as soon as the patch is available to download (which is right now!) you get it started so you’re not waiting around to jump into the game for an extended period of time.
What the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Patch Download Size Is
Cutting right to the chase, here’s how big the download is on each platform:
- PC: 16.2GB
- PlayStation 5: 13.158GB
- Xbox Series X|S: 20.13GB
Once you’ve updated Fortnite, you may still have to wait to play. If the server downtime is still ongoing, you won’t be able to login. You can check the server status for Fortnite’s online services on the Epic Games Public Status page.
What’s New in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3?
As noted above, there are a number of changes set to be coming in the new season. From changes to the map, which have uncovered an ancient city deep within a jungle, to rideable vines, there’s quite a lot going on here. Check out the list below of all confirmed changes so far.
- New Weapons: Some have been vaulted, others have been unvaulted, and some are brand-new to the game. So far we know a Thermal DMR, FlapJack Rifle, Cybertron Cannon and Kinetic Boomerang will feature.
- New POIs and Named Locations: There are new locations and places to battle it out on the map. The most notable is the inclusion of the ancient structures within the new jungle biome.
- New Battle Pass: Of course, with every new Fortnite season comes a new Battle Pass. This one features a number of new skins including a Purradise Meowscles, and Transformer’s very own Optimus Prime.
- Rideable Raptors and Vines: Giant vines can now be grinded on to quickly get around the map. These will primarily be found in the new jungle biome, but may stretch out further, too. There are also Raptors that can be ridden to quickly get around on the ground.
There you have the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 update size. For more on the new season, be sure to check out both the cinematic trailer, gameplay trailer, and our guide on what weapons have been vaulted, unvaulted and are brand-new.
