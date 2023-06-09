Are Pumps Back in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3? Answered

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, dubbed ‘WILDS’ has landed. This season, we’ll be exploring deep below the surface of the map in a new jungle biome, complete with some ancient ruins at the heart of it. There are vines to ride, a whole host of new weapons, and even Optimus Prime has come to join in the fun. In this guide, we’ll be answering whether or not pump shotguns are back in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

Are Pump Shotguns Back in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3?

Following the release of the Havoc Pump Shotgun in Chapter 4 Season 2, at the beginning of Season 3, there has been a pump shotgun in Fortnite. Fortunately, for all the fans of it in the community, it has avoided being vaulted in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

Additionally, there’s also a new Mythic version of the Drum Shotgun being added into the game this season. As for whether the original pump shotgun that everyone loved for its two-shot capabilities, there are no signs that it’s making a return once again this season.

Image Credit: Epic Games

In its Legendary rarity, the Havoc Pump Shotgun can deal 132 damage and has a headshot multiplier of 2x. It has a maximum damage cap of 170 to 190, however.

This is what players loved so much about the pump shotgun in previous Chapters and Seasons of Fortnite — the insane amount of power it had when up close. It was just an incredibly satisfying weapon to use, though admittedly, a real nuisance to be on the receiving end of.

You can check out our full list of the new, unvaulted, and vaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

What do you make of the Havoc Pump Shotgun staying in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3? Do you like it, or would you rather just have the classic Pump Shotgun back? Let us know down in the comments below.

