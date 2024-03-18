Fortnite 29.01 Midas Update Release Time Countdown & Patch Notes

As promised, Midas is returning to Fortnite and players will have a chance to get his brand-new skin. The first update of this new season is upon us and with it comes some exciting new content including a new LTM. Find out more details below about the Fortnite 29.10 Midas update release time countdown and patch notes!

Recommended Videos

There is not long to wait for the first update of this Chapter 5 Season 2. Fan-favorite Midas returns to the Fortnite island as an NPC boss. You will be able to find him aboard the Marigold Ship on the west of the island. Midas is due to arrive on March 19, 2024 at 11am ET.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 0 : 0 6 : 1 1 : 2 1

Image Source: Epic Games via iFireMonkey

Fortnite 29.10 Patch Notes

So just what can we expect from the Fortnite 29.10 Rise of Midas update? According to trusted Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey on X, there will be a bunch of exciting new content including:

Golden Chickens which lay Golden Eggs

New consumable Banana of the Gods

Midas NPC Boss who drops a Mythic Drum Gun

Chain of Hades weapon (and the possibility of a mythic version!)

Floor Is Lava LTM

Midas Vending Machine

Midas Station Consoles

Golden Weapon Upgrade Service, which costs 500 gold to make the weapon a Legendary rarity and turns it golden!

New quests to complete

Image Source: Epic Games via iFireMonkey

The new Midas skin is more than likely going to be dropping into the Fortnite Item Shop sometime after this update. The Rise of Midas quests will offer the following rewards:

Cerebus Medallion Spray

Rose of Avarice Backbling

Queen in Gold Glider

Lightning King Spray

Zeus Medallion Spray

The Gilded Vengeance Pickaxe

While you wait for the update why not find out how to level up fast or the best landing spots for Chapter 5 Season 2?

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more