Fortnite 29.01 Midas Update Release Time Countdown & Patch Notes

As promised, Midas is returning to Fortnite and players will have a chance to get his brand-new skin. The first update of this new season is upon us and with it comes some exciting new content including a new LTM. Find out more details below about the Fortnite 29.10 Midas update release time countdown and patch notes!
Fortnite 29.01 Midas Update Release Time
There is not long to wait for the first update of this Chapter 5 Season 2. Fan-favorite Midas returns to the Fortnite island as an NPC boss. You will be able to find him aboard the Marigold Ship on the west of the island. Midas is due to arrive on March 19, 2024 at 11am ET.
Fortnite 29.10 Patch Notes
So just what can we expect from the Fortnite 29.10 Rise of Midas update? According to trusted Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey on X, there will be a bunch of exciting new content including:
- Golden Chickens which lay Golden Eggs
- New consumable Banana of the Gods
- Midas NPC Boss who drops a Mythic Drum Gun
- Chain of Hades weapon (and the possibility of a mythic version!)
- Floor Is Lava LTM
- Midas Vending Machine
- Midas Station Consoles
- Golden Weapon Upgrade Service, which costs 500 gold to make the weapon a Legendary rarity and turns it golden!
- New quests to complete
The new Midas skin is more than likely going to be dropping into the Fortnite Item Shop sometime after this update. The Rise of Midas quests will offer the following rewards:
- Cerebus Medallion Spray
- Rose of Avarice Backbling
- Queen in Gold Glider
- Lightning King Spray
- Zeus Medallion Spray
- The Gilded Vengeance Pickaxe
While you wait for the update why not find out how to level up fast or the best landing spots for Chapter 5 Season 2?