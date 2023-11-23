Where to Find Baller Locations in Fortnite OG

The baller is the most fun a Fortnite player can have in a one-seat vehicle! Originally from season 8, the baller has made a return during Chapter 4 Season 9/X in Fortnite OG. Find out below where to find and how to use the baller in Fortnite OG.

Baller Locations in Fortnite OG

There are over 25 ballers dotted around the island during Fortnite OG for one week only. You will be able to find the baller at the edges of many of the named locations.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

How to Use the Baller in Fortnite OG

The baller has a boost function and a grappler so you can reach almost any area of the map. It is a really fun vehicle to use as you can roll around freely, boosting up hills and grappling and swinging through trees. The grapple function is a bit more like the grapple gloves rather than the grapple gun.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Just like other vehicles in Fortnite, the baller has limited HP (usually 400) so an enemy player can damage it until it breaks and is unusable. The baller can be shattered which makes the player inside vulnerable to attacks, especially when the baller breaks. Until the baller breaks it does provide some protection from your opponent’s hits, which makes it a better choice than other vehicles.

Unlike other vehicles, however, the baller does not cause any damage to players when you run into them.

You can use the boost function to smash through player builds and then use the grapple to swing up and over them. If you time it right, you can exit the baller as it ascends and jump into their build. It is one of the best vehicles for traversing the map due to its speed and protection, but be careful when dropping from a height as this could damage the baller.

So that’s all you need to know about finding and using the baller in Fortnite OG! For more help and tips like the best Creative Map codes for XP, check out the list below.