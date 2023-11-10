When Fortnite OG landed, many players were shocked at how little there was in the way of mobility items. Slowly Epic has been adding more ways to traverse the island, including the fan-favorite Grapple Gloves. Read on to find out where to find Grapple Gloves in Fortnite OG.

Grapple Gloves Locations in Fortnite OG

Fortnite OG has seen the reintroduction of many popular items, and this week Grapple Gloves make a celebrated return. These cannot be found as floor loot around the island or found in chests. There is a low chance of finding in supply drops, so your best bet is to try and seek out a rift encounter. This utility item is one of the most rare items in Fortnite OG as it spawns only at one specific rift spawn, which happens once during a match and in a random spot!

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

If you are lucky enough to come across a rift spawning a station containing a toolbox, you will be able to grab yourself this unique item.

These were introduced to Fortnite back in Chapter 3 Season 3, two seasons after Spider-Man’s web shooters. The web-shooters were so much fun that players were desperate to keep them in the game but, alas, licensing issue prevented this. Instead we got the now-popular Grapple Gloves.

How to Use Grapple Gloves in Fortnite OG

Grapple gloves have limited charges and a cooldown which prevents you from grappling for a short while after landing. This cooldown is shortened if you swing consecutively for a longer distance. You get a maximum of 30 charges but can easily pick up another glove to swap out for the old one. Watch out when swinging near opponents as they can shoot the wire and send you toppling to the ground, causing fall damage.

Grapple Gloves are used to traverse the map, and for getting up enemy structures without having to use materials. This is pretty useful in no-build mode! They make a noise when firing off the grapple but they are almost silent while swinging, so can make for excellent stealth mobility.

That’s all you need to know about finding and using Grapple Gloves in Fortnite OG. For more hints and tips find more Fortnite guides below!