Every Hogwarts Legacy Character

There's more to Hogwarts than the witches and wizards.

Hogwarts Legacy introduced fans of the Harry Potter franchise to an unseen period of the wizarding world’s history.

Recommended Videos

Set in 1890, the game sees players take on the role of a fifth-year student at the historic Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry as they uncover the castle’s buried secrets and face off against a goblin rebellion. Here is every important character the player will meet on their adventure.

Hogwarts Staff

Professor Eleazer Fig

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Eleazer Fig is the first character that players will meet in Hogwarts Legacy. He teaches Magical Theory and serves as a mentor to the player character, escorting them to Hogwarts and working with them to uncover an ancient mystery within the castle.

Professor Matilda Weasley

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Matilda Weasley is a distant relative of Harry Potter’s best friend Ron Weasley. After leaving her role as a curse-breaker at the Ministry of Magic, Matilda began teaching Transfiguration at Hogwarts. She is also the deputy headmistress of the magical school and teaches the player character about the mystical Room of Requirement.

Phineas Nigellus Black

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Voiced by well-known British actor Simon Pegg, Phineas Nigellus Black is the current headmaster of Hogwarts. Phineas is the great-great-grandfather of Harry Potter’s godfather Sirius Black and in the years since his tenure was often regarded as one of Hogwarts’ least popular headmasters. At the beginning of Hogwarts Legacy Phineas has banned the students from playing Quidditch.

Professor Mirabel Garlick

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Professor Garlick is Hogwarts’ much-loved Herbology professor. Growing up in a Muggle household, it wasn’t until she arrived at Hogwarts as a child that Mirabel discovered the wonders of the wizarding world.

Professor Abraham Ronen

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Professor Ronen teaches Charms and frequently incorporates games into his classes. A big fan of the game Gobstones (similar to marbles), his lessons are some of the most fun to attend at the school.

Professor Mudiwa Onai

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Mudiwa Onai teaches Divination at Hogwarts and is the mother of Natsai Onai, a Gryffindor student that the player can befriend in Hogwarts Legcay. She used to work at the Uagadou School of Magic in Uganda (the largest wizarding school in the world), and was an Animagus who could transform into an African fish eagle.

Professor Cuthbert Binns

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Professor Binns is a ghost who teaches the History of Magic. Due to his undead nature, Binns was still at the castle when Harry Potter attended the school and regularly taught The Boy Who Lived.

Professor Aesop Sharp

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Hogwarts’ Potions professor, Aesop Sharp worked as an Auror before severely injuring his leg on a mission.

Professor Dinah Hecat

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Before joining the Hogwarts faculty, Dina Hecat was an Unspeakable — a member of the Ministry of Magic’s secretive Department of Mysteries. She now works as the school’s Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher, a famously unlucky position in the Harry Potter franchise.

Professor Chiyo Kogawa

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Professor Kagawa attended the Japanese magic school Mahoutokoro as a child and dreamed of representing the world-class Quidditch team, the Toyohashi Tengu. While working for the Japanese Ministry of Magic, Kagawa met Matilda Weasley. The latter offered her a job as Hogwarts’ Flying professor, which she gladly accepted.

Professor Satyavati Shah

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Professor Shah is Hogwarts’ science-focussed Astronomy professor.

Professor Bai Howin

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Bai Howin teaches Beasts and Magical Creatures classes at Hogwarts.

Gladwin Moon

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Gladwin Moon is Hogwart’s caretaker. During his youth in Korea, Moon encountered an ape-like demiguise and has had an extreme fear of the creatures ever since.

Companions

Natsai Onai

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Natsai ‘Natty’ Onai is a Gryffindor student from Zimbabwe who transferred to Hogwarts with her mother Mudiwa after the death of her father. She is a quick-witted and strong magic user capable of casting spells without the use of a wand. Like her parents before her, Natsai is an Animagus. She transforms into a gazelle. Her plotline in Hogwarts Legacy sees Natsai trying to take down an evil wizard called Theophilus Harlow.

Sebastian Sallow

Image Source: Avalanche Software

Sebastian Sallow is a Slytherin student desperate to find a cure for his twin sister Anne’s curse. This search leads him down a dark path toward the Dark Arts and Sebastian can teach the player character the wizarding world’s sinister Unforgivable Curses.

Amit Thakkar

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Amit Thakkar is a Ravenclaw student that the player character can befriend in Hogwarts Legacy. An aspiring historian, Amit is a keen astronomer essential to unlocking Astronomy Tables and, with his ability to speak the goblin language Gobbledegook, facing the upcoming rebellion.

Poppy Sweating

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Hufflepuff student Poppy Sweating is a companion in Hogwarts Legacy. She is an animal lover with a secret pet Hippogriff. It is Poppy who introduces the player character to many of the wizarding world’s wonderful creatures and players can eventually use her Hippogriff, Highwind, as a mount.

Villains

Ranrok

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

The main antagonist of Hogwarts Legacy, Ranrok is the head of a goblin rebellion. Allying with the dark wizard Victor Rookwood, he seeks to take over the wizarding world using ancient magic. His ancestor Bragbor the Boastful was commissioned to create a powerful device that Ranrok believes is hidden at Hogwarts.

Victor Rookwood

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Victor Rookwood is the secondary antagonist of Hogwarts Legacy. He leads the Ashwinders, a group of dark witches and wizards. Victor is a criminal whose gang teams up with Ranrok’s rebellion in pursuit of the power hidden within Hogwarts. A descendant of Rookwood’s, Augustus Rookwood, would later work for Voldemort as a spy within the Department of Mysteries.

Theophilus Harlow

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Theophilus Harlow is Victor Rookwood’s right-hand man and a particularly nasty criminal. When he is caught torturing Hippogriffs by Natsai Onai, he becomes the target of the persistent Gryffindor’s hunt for justice. Harlow bullies and blackmails the citizens of Hogsmeade regularly.

Isidora Morganach

Image Source: Avalanche Studios via Twinfinite

Isidora Morganach was a Tudor-era witch who tried to harness ancient magic. She was mentored by the four Keepers at Hogwarts and served as Defence Against the Dark Arts teacher. While she meant well, the devices she employed Bragbor the Boastful to create were deemed too dangerous by the Keepers and she came to blows with her teachers.

Gwendolyn Zhou

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

A leader of the Ashwinders, Gwendolyn Zhou is one of Hogwarts Legacy’s Infamous Foes. Originally a member of the Ministry of Magic, she was blackmailed by Victor Rookwood into working as an informant. When she was caught and fired, she joined Rookwood’s gang properly.

Silvanus Selwyn

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Silvanus Selwyn is a leader of the Ashwinders and one of Hogwarts Legacy’s Infamous Foes. A Selwyn was working for Voldemort during the Second Wizarding War and, while it is not confirmed, Professor Dolores Umbridge once claimed to be related to a family called the Selwyns. Could Silvanus be related to Harry Potter’s most evil character?

Ailsa Travers

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Ailsa Travers is one of Victor Rookwood’s longest-serving followers, a leader of the Ashwinders, and one of Hogwarts Legacy’s Infamous Foes. A descendent of hers was one of Voldemort’s Death Eaters during the Second Wizarding War.

The Keepers

Professor Percival Rackham

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Percival Rackham led The Keepers, a secret society within Hogwarts that looked to study and protect ancient magic. Rackham taught Divination during the Tudor period and had the rare ability to sense and use ancient magic. He entrusted Isidora Morganach as his apprentice and taught her what he knew. However, when their methods diverged, Rackham and Morganach’s falling out led to death and destruction at Hogwarts.

Professor Charles Rookwood

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

During the Tudor period, Charles Rookwood taught Transfiguration at Hogwarts. A Slytherin, he was a part of the secret society The Keepers and later faced Isidora Morganach in battle. He is an ancestor of Victor Rookwood and built Rookwood Castle.

Professor San Bakar

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Hailing from Yemen, San Bakar was the Professor of Beasts at Hogwarts during the Tudor period and a member of The Keepers.

Professor Niamh Fizgerald

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Professor Niamh Fitzgerald was headmistress of Hogwarts during the Tudor period and a member of The Keepers. Niamh hired her former student Isidora Morganach as the school’s Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher. When Isidora experimented on her without consent, Niamh turned on her former student.

Notable Students

Ominis Gaunt

Image Source: Avalanche Studios

Ominis by name but not necessarily by nature. Unlike his family and best friend Sebastian Sallow, Ominis has little interest in the Dark Arts or Unforgivable Curses. Born blind, Ominis Gaunt uses his wand to navigate his surroundings. His lineage can be traced back to Hogwarts co-founder Salazar Slytherin. Likewise, Ominis himself is an ancestor of Voldemort and, much like the Dark Lord himself, can communicate with snakes by speaking Parseltongue.

Garreth Weasley

Image Source: Avalanche Software

The nephew of deputy headmistress Matilda Weasley, Garreth is a third-year Gryffindor with a passion for potion making. He and his aunt are distantly related to Harry Potter’s friend Ron Weasley.

Lucan Brattleby

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Despite his young age, Gryffindor Lucan Brattleby is a keen duelist. He has even set up the secret Cross Wands club for his fellow students to practice their dueling in.

Everett Clopton

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Everett Clopton is a Ravenclaw student who helps the player character learn how to fly on their broom. Clopton is voiced by actor Luke Youngblood, who also appeared in several of the Harry Potter films as Gryffindor Quidditch commentator Lee Jordan.

Other

Nearly Headless Nick

Image Source: Avalanche Software

Nearly Headless Nick, or Nicholas de Mimsy-Porpington as he was known in life, is a friendly ghost that wanders Hogwarts interacting with and helping students as they go about their studies. If you are sorted into Gryffindor in Hogwarts Legacy, Nick will help you find the missing pages of an ancient book, and you will join him on the castle’s famous Headless Hunt.

Peeves the Poltegeist

Image Source: Avalanche Software

Although he never made it to the films, Peeves the Poltergeist regularly appears in the Harry Potter book series and its video game adaptations. This colorful prankster has been with Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry since its founding in the year 993. In Hogwarts Legacy, Peeves can be found pestering students in various places around Hogwarts and appears in the mission ‘Secrets of the Restricted Section’.

The Fat Lady

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

The Fat Lady is the name of a portrait that guards Gryffindor’s common room. While her identity is unknown, she is well-loved by the students of Hogwarts.

Sirona Ryan

Image Source: Avalanche Software

Sirona Ryan is the owner of the Three Broomsticks Tavern in Hogsmeade. She is a good friend of Professor Garlick and a keen follower of Quidditch. She is also very protective of her patrons, standing up to criminal Victor Rookwood and his gang when they threaten the player.

Gerbold Olivander

Image Source: Avalanche Software

Gerbold Olivander is part of a family dynasty of wand makers and has set up shop in Hogsmeade. He is an ancestor of the wise wandmaker Garrick Olivander (played by John Hurt in the Harry Potter film series).

The Sorting Hat

Image Source: Avalanche Software

The Sorting Hat is a sentient piece of headwear that assigns Hogwarts students to their respective houses. It once belonged to Hogwarts co-founder Godrick Gryffindor.

Anne Sallow

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Anne Sallow is the sister of Slytherin student Sebastian Sallow. Also a Slytherin, Anne was attacked by Victor Rookwood during a home invasion and was struck with a debilitating curse.

Solomon Sallow

Image Source: Avalanche Software

Solomon Sallow is the uncle and legal guardian of twins Anne and Sebastian Sallow. After Anne is injured by Victor Rookwood, Solomon refuses to let Sebastian use Dark Arts to help save his sister, and an irreparable rift is formed between the uncle and nephew.

There you have it, all of the characters in Hogwarts Legacy that you will encounter on your adventure. For more on Hogwarts Legacy check out the the articles below.