Can You Save Sebastian’s Sister Anne from Her Curse in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

The tragic story of Sebastian Sallow is one of the most compelling and heartbreaking Relationship quests of Hogwarts Legacy, where he will stop at nothing to cure his twin sister from her dreadful illness. So, with this in mind, you may wonder, can you heal Anne in Hogwarts Legacy? The only way to answer this question is by providing an overview of this dark narrative.

Before we go any further, it should be noted that there are Major Spoilers for Sebastian Sallow’s Relationship quests ahead.

Can You Cure Anne in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Based on the outcome of the Shadow saga, Anne cannot be saved from her curse in Hogwarts Legacy.

To understand what happens during this storyline, we’ll explain it from the beginning as Sebastian searches for a way to heal Anne. In these missions, he primarily turns to the Dark Arts to cure her, in which he uses the Unforgivable curses and looks for answers in a calamitous ancient book.

Unfortunately, Sebastian’s quest to save Anne leads him to cast Avada Kedavra on his uncle and guardian, Solomon Sallow, who was strongly against his obsessive behavior. As a result, Anne retaliates against her brother and ultimately asks him never to see her again.

Related: Hogwarts Legacy Boycott, Explained on Gamepur

Although players can’t save Anne, they can still choose to either imprison Sebastian in Azkaban or let him go. It should be noted that this decision doesn’t affect the main storyline, but it does, of course, impact the outcome of the Sallow quest line.

Does Anne Die in Hogwarts Legacy?

Even if Sebastian doesn’t save his sister from the disease, Anne does not die in Hogwarts Legacy. Based on various conversations, she still seems to be alive by the end of the narrative, as other characters have noted her current well-being.

Players can learn about the truth behind Anne’s curse during the showdown against Victor Rookwood, who was the real culprit that inflicted the curse. Before this revelation, it was always believed that Ranrok Loyalists had done the deed, yet in actuality, it was a dark wizard.

Those who didn’t turn Sebastian in can tell him this news after they complete one of the last missions, or Ominis will relay the message with the imprisonment ending.

Now that you know Sebastian doesn’t save Anne in Hogwarts Legacy, you can see how the rest of the story plays out in future updates. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on how to learn all Unforgivable curses.

Related Posts