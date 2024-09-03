The Casting of Frank Stone is Supermassive’s first crossover title, delving into the horrifying world of Dead by Daylight. Of course, a game based on one of the world’s biggest horror properties offers plenty of chances for cameos and sly references, from the meta to the blatant. Here’s every Dead by Daylight reference in The Casting of Frank Stone, and beware of spoilers.

Recommended Videos

The Entity

Image Source: Behaviour Interactive via Twinfinite

Fans of Dead by Daylight will no doubt be familiar with The Entity, but the ancient world-eating deity has never felt more present than it does here.

To gain a foothold in a new world, The Entity begins by corrupting people into acts of murder – or taking advantage of their existing actions. In fact, some of The Entity’s most fearsome acolytes were once regular (or at least non-murderous) people who were manipulated and twisted into serving The Entity.

The Casting of Frank Stone is set on Earth, far away from the Entity’s realm, but it’s also the story of The Entity bringing another killer into the fold. As such, keep your eyes (and ears) out for spidery limbs and otherworldly growling.

Chests

The chests dotted around the Entity’s realms appear here as small boxes where you can find collectibles like trinkets.

Trinkets

One of the three forms of collectibles, Trinkets take the form of metal replicas of various killer add-ons, which can modify their powers in Dead by Daylight.

Relliks

Image Source: Behaviour Interactive via Twinfinite

You’ll find Relliks dotted throughout the world. These dolls are based on various killers hunting for eternity in The Entity’s realm.

Skill Checks

Quick Time Events are nothing new to Interactive Movies, but The Casting of Frank Stone takes inspiration from Dead by Daylight with the use of Skill Checks. You’ll be presented with a circle with a line moving across it, and you’ll need to press it in the right place to succeed. It’s mostly a cosmetic change, but interestingly it maintains the smaller “Great” Skill Check zone.

In Dead by Daylight, hitting this zone grants additional progress to whatever you’re doing. Here, hitting the zone will give you a small boost to your prospects, whether that’s running a little faster, stumbling a little less, or hitting a little harder.

Sound Effects

As you explore the world of The Casting of Frank Stone, you’ll come across a variety of items, from quest items to collectibles. Picking up these items will reward you with a musical sting that should be familiar to anyone who’s played Dead by Daylight – it’s the same sting you get when you pick up an item in The Entity’s trials.

Plunderer’s Instinct

This feature allows you to highlight the location of any chests on the map. If the name rings a bell, that’s because it’s shared with one of the perks in Dead by Daylight. This perk shows you the aura of any chests in the vicinity.

Scratch Marks

Scratch Marks are the glowing red marks that the killer sees when chasing survivors in Dead by Daylight. Watch out for them in the forest during Madison’s nightmare.

Survivor’s Theme

In Chapter 2, head upstairs and look for a table with some torn sheet music on it. The song, titled Survivor’s Theme, shares its musical notes with the Dead by Daylight theme song. You can play this song on a piano to open a secret passageway.

The Huntress’s Mask

The Huntress is one of the most fearsome killers the Entity has ever recruited. This hulking Russian loves nothing more than the thrill of the hunt (except, perhaps, kidnapping young girls in order to fulfill her maternal instincts.) Players will come across her mask in the curiosity shop in Chapter 3. Pick it up and examine it to hear the familiar hum of the Huntress’ Lullaby.

Crows

Crows are one of The Entity’s favorite creatures, and they’re dotted around the world of Cedar Hills. In particular, you’ll find a stuffed one in the curiosity shop.

Azarov’s Spine

Azarov’s Spine is The Wraith’s default weapon – an axe crafted from the spine and skull of his murderous boss. You’ll find it in the curiosity shop in Chapter 3.

Smiley Face Pin

This pin was worn by The Legion in life, before they were drawn into the Entity’s realm. You can find it in the curiosity shop.

Captured by the Dark

Yet another easter egg in the curiosity shop, you’ll find this 8mm film towards the back of the room. In Dead by Daylight, this is an add-on for The Unknown.

The Fog

In Chapter 3, examine the magazine in the drug store to read an article about a supposedly cursed film, where the star disappeared under mysterious circumstances, and a rolling fog was captured on film. The fog, of course, is a recurring motif in Dead by Daylight, appearing throughout the trials and being noted when the entity draws its victims into its realm.

Archibald MacMillan’s Portrait

In Chapter 4, when exploring the atrium, there’s a portrait on the wall. Examine it and try to wipe off the name plate to open a secret door. Examine the nameplate again to see the man in the portrait is Archibald MacMillan, the Trapper’s father.

Tree Model

In the atrium in Chapter 4, look around for a model of the infamous cow tree, sans beef.

The Hillbilly Clock

In the atrium, head upstairs to find a statue of The Hillbilly with a clock built into it.

Atrium Paintings

There are a few portraits on the second floor of the atrium, but one in particular should stand out. The portrait that Stan is staring at is of none other than Carmina Mora, better known as The Artist. There are two unknown women in other portraits surrounding Carmina’s, but a good guess would be that the redhead is The Nurse (judging by the hair color) and the blonde woman is The Hillbilly’s mother, judging by the hammer icon on her portrait, and the numerous references to The Hillbilly around the room.

Generator

Any Dead by Daylight fan is bound to be familiar with generators. As you explore the mill in Chapter 5, you’ll eventually come across one you’ll need to repair to progress.

Diorama

As you explore the atrium further in Chapter 6, you’ll come across a diorama of the Hillbilly, his house, and a boon totem. You’ll need to slot the tree into it for a puzzle.

Gate Dial

In the atrium is a gate, and you’ll need to unlock it to progress. Keep a close eye on the dials to see not just familiar icons from Dead by Daylight, but the images of some of the perks in the game.

Fold of Fear

Image Source: Behaviour Interactive via Twinfinite

You’ll find this book in Augustine’s Reliquiary. This novel has a picture of The Dredge on the cover and seems to be based on The Fold, a cult led by Otto Stamper which led to The Dredge’s creation. Otto Stamper was also a mentor to Herman Carter, better known to Dead by Daylight fans as The Doctor, making him one of the few characters involved in multiple killer’s backstories.

Tarot Cards

On the same table as Fold of Fear you’ll see a deck of tarot cards. You can’t interact with them, but you can see three are upturned, each with a familiar face from Dead by Daylight: Death (The Blight) The Fool (The Clown), and Wheel of Fortune (The Observer).

The Black Vale

As you progress through the game, you’ll eventually learn that the mysterious Augustine Lieber is a member of The Black Vale. This cult worships the Entity across The Omniverse, and it’s powerful enough to control entire governments. The Black Vale has appeared in the backstories of various killers, so it’s no surprise they make an appearance here. Of course, they’re not the only mysterious group in the Dead by Daylight universe…

The Imperiatti

The Imperiatti haven’t been explored anywhere near as often or as thoroughly in the Dead by Daylight universe, but two of the survivors – Elodie and Felix – had parents who were a part of it. This group opposes The Black Vale, and one of their members appears in the game.

Music Box

As you explore the bedroom in Chapter 11, you’ll find a music box. Instead of a ballerina, the dancing figure is none other than everyone’s favorite knife-throwing psychopath, The Trickster, albeit with a less stylish haircut.

Meat Hooks

Meat hooks are something every Dead by Daylight player will be intimately familiar with. These gruesome structures dot the entity’s realms, ready for killers to hang any survivors they catch on them as a sacrifice to the entity. While they don’t have as big a part to play in The Casting of Frank Stone, he does use one to kill one of the characters late in the game. Sadly, it turns out that in the real world getting impaled through the shoulder is something few people can survive simply by rubbing the area.

The Omniverse

You’ll first be introduced to this concept in Chapter 6 if you read a book, but it becomes increasingly important as the game continues. The Omniverse is Dead by Daylight’s term for the multiverse. Essentially, there are infinite worlds with infinite possibilities, which explains how characters from different worlds can each be drawn into the Entity’s realm, or most egregiously, how Feng can cosplay as Jill Valentine and Cheryl Mason while coexisting with them.

First Person View

When playing as most killers in Dead by Daylight, you’ll be in first person, so why break tradition? If none of the survivors escape the mansion in Chapter 14, you’ll instead be in control of Frank. Rather than the third-person view you’ve gotten used to, you’ll be in the first-person view most killers have in Dead by Daylight.

The Campfire

Finding a campfire in the woods is often a sign of comfort. Here, it’s a sure sign that you won’t have a happy ending. But of course, this is a Dead by Daylight origin story – what did you expect? The campfire serves as a space where survivors can rest between trials, and you’ll come across it at the very end of the game. Even better, you’ll find a few familiar faces sitting around it.

Check out our review of The Casting of Frank Stone, and why not check out where to find every rellik, trinket, and collectible?

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy