The Bloodfiend’s Scared Spear is a Bleed weapon that offers the second-best Bleed build-up among the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC weapons. The weapon skill, Bloodfiend’s Bloodboon, and the unique regular attacks make it a go-to choice for Bleed builds. Keep reading as we share Elden Ring Bloodfiend’s Sacred Spear location, scaling, and requirements.

Where to Find Bloodfiend’s Sacred Spear in Elden Ring

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

In Elden Ring, you can find the Bloodfiend’s Sacred Spear north of the Ancient Ruins Base Site of Grace in the Rauh Ruin region. Head to the location highlighted in the above map screenshot and defeat the Bloodfiend enemies.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

One of the Bloodfiend Sacred Spear wielders will drop the weapon as it is a guaranteed drop. No RNG is involved! Since they inflict Bleed damage, be cautious while taking them out. Ensure not to get surrounded by them.

How to Reach the Ancient Ruins Base Site of Grace in Elden Ring

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

To reach the Ancient Ruins Base Site of Grace in the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, you must teleport to the Moorth Ruins or Highroad Cross Site of Grace in the Scadu Altus region.

From there, make your way to the marked location, and you will find a cave. Go through it and keep following the main path. You will eventually arrive at the Ancient Ruins Base Site of Grace.

Elden Ring Bloodfiend’s Sacred Spear Requirement and Scaling

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

To wield the Bloodfiend’s Sacred Spear in Elden Ring, you must have the following stats:

Str : 22

: 22 Dex : 12

: 12 Arc: 13

That being said, the weapon scales with Arcane, Strength, and Dexterity attributes. Arcane is the best one, followed by Strength. At the +9 upgrade, the weapon offers a B scaling in Arcane and D in Strength.

That concludes our guide on Elden Ring Bloodfiend's Sacred Spear location, scaling, and requirements.

