The darkness of the night is a scary place to be in Dragon’s Dogma 2. It’s a lot scarier if you have no light source and run out of Lantern Oil. If your Lantern has run out of oil, you’d better stock up on a bunch, otherwise you’ll have a lot of trouble finding your way home. Here’s how to get Lantern Oil quickly in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Lantern Oil in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You can reliably make a lot of Lantern Oil in Dragon’s Dogma 2, as long as you know the basic recipes for it. Lantern Oil can be combined from your inventory or from an Inn as long as you have multiple rotten items or Slime juice.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

The easiest item to obtain here has to be the rotten Harspud and the Rotten fish. Rotten Scag of Beast is also quite easy to obtain if you don’t mind hunting some wolves and animals. Lantern Oil can weigh a lot, so we suggest keeping around three to five bottles in your inventory. You can also buy Lantern Oil from most vendors in the game.

How to Add Oil to Lantern

One unique aspect of Dragon’s Dogma 2 is its manual Lantern filling. Just because you have a bunch of Lantern Oil in your inventory, doesn’t mean it will automatically be added and consumed by the lantern. You need to open up your inventory, select the Lantern Oil, and click on the Add Fuel option. This is why it’s important to travel with a small stock of Lantern Oil.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Once you add the oil, your lantern gets a full recharge on its timer, regardless of whether it is half or empty.

That’s all you need to know about Lantern Oil and how to refuel your Lantern in Dragon’s Dogma 2. For more guides, we suggest taking a look at how to get the Noble’s Raiment, and how you can unlock the Warrior Class and Sorcerer Class respectively.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more