Best Rings in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Put a ring on it.
Published: Mar 25, 2024 08:36 am
An Arisen in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Equipping the best rings in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a great way to passively boost your stats without sacrificing any armor or weapon slots. Functioning as extra regions to equip from the Items menu, rings can have a big impact on your Arisen’s abilities. Let’s take a look at the best ones in the game, and how to get them!

Best Rings to Use in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Check out the table below to see our picks of the best rings in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Note that this isn’t an exhaustive list of all rings in the game, but rather some of the top-tier picks as you start your Arisen journey.

Ring NameEffect
Ring of ExultationSlightly increases maximum Health
Ring of AccrualSlightly increases maximum carrying weight
Ring of SkullduggeryIncreases damage done to foes when attacking from behind
Ring of ConservationBoosts Magick Defense

If we could only pick two, the best rings in Dragon’s Dogma 2 are the Ring of Exultation and the Ring of Accrual. These increase your maximum HP and carrying weight, respectively. Since your carry capacity can be a massive thorn in your side as you collect new items and armor in the game, this is especially handy.

The Ring of Conservation inventory listing in Dragon's Dogma 2.
How to Get Rings in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Fortunately, rings are quite easy to come by in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Most of the time, you come by them by purchasing rings from vendors. They all vary in cost, but the cheapest rings will set you back a few thousand gold, and the most expensive approaching tens of thousands.

If you’d rather not spend rings, you can often find them in chests. These are dotted all across the regions of Vermund and Battahl, in houses as well as some of the caves you explore. The quality of rings is always bound to be lower in these generic chests, but it’s a good way to get early-game accessories nonetheless.

That’s all for this guide! For more on the game, check out how to escape jail in Dragon’s Dogma 2. We’ve also got guides on how to defeat the dragon in Melve and how to get Medusa’s head.

