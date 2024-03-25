Equipping the best rings in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a great way to passively boost your stats without sacrificing any armor or weapon slots. Functioning as extra regions to equip from the Items menu, rings can have a big impact on your Arisen’s abilities. Let’s take a look at the best ones in the game, and how to get them!

Best Rings to Use in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Check out the table below to see our picks of the best rings in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Note that this isn’t an exhaustive list of all rings in the game, but rather some of the top-tier picks as you start your Arisen journey.

Ring Name Effect Ring of Exultation Slightly increases maximum Health Ring of Accrual Slightly increases maximum carrying weight Ring of Skullduggery Increases damage done to foes when attacking from behind Ring of Conservation Boosts Magick Defense

If we could only pick two, the best rings in Dragon’s Dogma 2 are the Ring of Exultation and the Ring of Accrual. These increase your maximum HP and carrying weight, respectively. Since your carry capacity can be a massive thorn in your side as you collect new items and armor in the game, this is especially handy.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

How to Get Rings in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Fortunately, rings are quite easy to come by in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Most of the time, you come by them by purchasing rings from vendors. They all vary in cost, but the cheapest rings will set you back a few thousand gold, and the most expensive approaching tens of thousands.

If you’d rather not spend rings, you can often find them in chests. These are dotted all across the regions of Vermund and Battahl, in houses as well as some of the caves you explore. The quality of rings is always bound to be lower in these generic chests, but it’s a good way to get early-game accessories nonetheless.

That’s all for this guide! For more on the game, check out how to escape jail in Dragon’s Dogma 2. We’ve also got guides on how to defeat the dragon in Melve and how to get Medusa’s head.

