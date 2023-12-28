Does The Finals Have Aim Assist? Answered

Embark Studios’ THE FINALS is one of the most popular FPS titles to hit the scene this year, with its vibrantly sleek aesthetic and delightfully smooth, action-packed gameplay that is borderline addicting to say the least.

The game brings some of the best features to the cashout table for its players, from the traditional to the new and improved. With its fast-paced action that requires players to think and react quickly, they of course also need to know how to fight off an opponent with their weapon of choice.

It ultimately begs the question of whether the game has certain features that particularly help those new to the FPS genre, most notably Aim Assist. If you’re wondering the same thing, here is our handy guide that answers the question — does The Finals have Aim Assist?

Is There Aim Assist in The Finals & How to Use It

Image Source: Embark Studios via Twinfinite

The Finals has an impressively wide array of features that are all intended to help further streamline the gameplay experience of all players looking to cash out big. If you go into the Settings menu, which you can easily access by clicking on the cog symbol in the top right corner of the main dashboard screen, you’ll see a huge selection of options that can help adjust everything for your characters to meet your personal play style.

If you’re new in some capacity to the ever-popular niche of FPS shooters, especially one as fast-paced as this, and feel like you need a bit of help when it comes to handling weapons in the arena, The Finals does in fact have an Aim Assist feature.

Simply tab over to the ‘Controller’ menu while in Settings, and scroll down to find the ‘Aim Assist’ sub-menu (as seen above), where you can toggle Aim Assist on or off, as well as Sensitivity Reduction, Target Tracking, and Zoom Snapping. These all can be used to adjust how responsive and accurate you want Aim Assist to be, whether you want it to quickly and strongly lock onto targets, or simply help guide your reticle a bit better.

As The Finals is a cross-platform game (with cross-progression as well), this is intended to help those who are on controllers and/or consoles and keep it as much of a level playing field as possible in terms of online connections and active response times.

Not only that, those who have less overall experience in the FPS genre can use it to practice and hone their skills, and having a fair chance against those who are more seasoned behind the reticle. Of course, if you want to use it simply to get flashy with aim-heavy weapons like the sniper rifle, that’s fine too. The bigger argument seems to be over the game’s current SBMM (skill-based matchmaking) system anyway.

That concludes our guide that answers the question — does The Finals have Aim Assist? We hope you found this helpful, and let us know if you prefer to have Aim Assist on or leave it off. Do you feel like it helps?

Be sure to check out our other guides for The Finals, such as our own list of tips improving your skills in the game.