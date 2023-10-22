Does Peter Die in Spider-Man 2? Answered

Being a superhero is a very dangerous job. Although Spider-Man has managed to avoid various deadly situations, Peter Parker is still human and could still die from mortal wounds. For those of you who want to know whether our hero will survive until the end of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, we have made this guide to answer that question.

*Warning: This article contains spoilers for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2!*

Does Miles Replace Peter in Spider-Man 2?

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Good news! Peter does not die, and Miles does not replace the original Spider-Man (at least in this game). In Spider-Man 2, you will play as both Miles and Peter using the character-switching mechanic. Do note that there are some missions you can only take using specific characters, and the game will sometimes switch the character automatically.

Although Peter will survive until the end of the game, he will encounter various harrowing events. The most dangerous one is when Kraven stabs Peter in the stomach. Luckily, Harry is nearby, and he uses his Symbiote to save his dying best friend.

Does Peter Retire as Spider-Man in Spider-Man 2?

Peter has decided to take a break from working as Spider-Man and focus on being Peter Parker at the end of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. He is exhausted physically and emotionally from fighting his best friend and needs time to recuperate. Miles is very understanding and convinces Peter that he can handle looking out for the city on his own.

However, Peter could take up the mantle again in the future since it is heavily implied that Green Goblin will finally appear. Norman Osborn has completely lost his sanity after Harry went into a coma, and he wants revenge on Spider-Men for ruining his son.

Now that you know the answer to whether Peter dies or not in Spider-Man 2, you can check out related articles below this post.