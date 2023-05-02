Does Merrin Die in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? Answered

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment

With Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s launch growing smaller in players’ rear-view mirror, many are working their way through the game’s main narrative and completing Respawn’s epic 2023 installment. A lot of questions have revolved around the game’s supporting cast – and whether Nightsister Merrin dies in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Here’s that, and more, answered.

***Spoilers for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s Story Follow***

Who is Merrin in Jedi: Survivor?

Anyone who has played Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will know how integral Merrin grows to the story. From lending Cal a device to get through impenetrable green barriers to epic action scenes in which the Jedi Knight is propelled around Jedha to escape the Empire, she plays a major part in the story and its conclusion.

Merrin is a Nightsister in Star Wars lore, meaning she belongs to a historic clan of witches native to the planet Dathomir. They wield magick – supernatural powers related to the Dark Side of the Force (and ones that players will witness on many occasions as Merrin accompanies Cal in Jedi: Survivor).

Her and Cal first met on Dathomir when the latter was searching for the Tomb of Kujet. She was initially reluctant to join Cal having seen many of her Nightsisters murdered by General Grievous, but the Jedi won her over by revealing his painful backstory and handing her his Lightsaber. The two team up once again to fight the Empire in Jedi: Survivor.

Does Merrin Die in Jedi: Survivor?

We’ll answer first without spoilers: no, Merrin does not die in Jedi: Survivor’s story. She is still alive when the credits roll and could feasibly play another big part in any third Star Wars game Respawn Entertainment develop.

Image Credit: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

We’ll now add more detail and discuss the game’s conclusion so, if you haven’t got there yet, you might want to come back another time (but you can finish the game knowing Merrin survives!).

Bode Akuna, having betrayed the protagonists and revealed himself to be installed by the Empire, flees to Tanalorr to pursue a better life with his daughter, Kata. Pursuing them is Greez, Cal and Merrin, with the latter pair ultimately facing Bode off in an epic showdown.

Despite being pushed close by Bode and his Jedi powers, Cal and Merrin eventually win and are able to save Kata at the same time. Merrin then speaks to Kata about loss and grief, with the suggestion being that Kata accepts her father’s fate and welcomes the game’s protagonists as her de facto family.

That’s about where it wraps up, with Cal, Merrin, Greez and Kata looking ahead to further confrontations with the Empire. It sets up a sequel expertly but, for now, it’s not 100% guaranteed that another Respawn-led Star Wars game is coming.

That’s all there is to say about whether Merrin dies in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, as well as the Nightsister’s role in the 2023 title. Be sure to check out the related content below for all the latest on Jedi: Survivor, and the game’s supporting cast like Turgle.

