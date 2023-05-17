Who Plays Nightsister Merrin in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? Answered

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment

Nightsister Merrin returns in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, aiding Cal Kestis as he takes on the Empire and looks to stave off the Dark Side of the force. But who plays Merrin in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

Merrin Jedi: Survivor Voice Actor

In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Nightsister Merrin is played by Tina Ivlev. The Russian-American actress also played Merrin in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, reprising her role in the 2023 sequel.

She’s also known for her role as the lead in ‘Bound to Vengeance’, a 2015 movie that debuted at the Sundance Film Festival. She’s also played smaller roles in TV shows like Shameless and All Rise, rounding off a diverse and varied filmography.

While a third instalment in Respawn’s Star Wars Jedi series is not yet confirmed (and has actually been confused by LucasFilm’s licensing deal with EA expiring), all signs point to Ivlev returning once again.

Image Credit: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

The Nightsister plays a major role in Jedi: Survivor, using her magick to traverse many of the environments her and Cal have to work their way through. She also gives Cal a device to bypass impenetrable green barriers, which comes in handy as Cal closes in on the game’s final battle.

There is also a subplot in which Merrin and Cal become romantically entangled, pointing to a potential relationship in a future instalment.

That’s everything there is to say about who plays Merrin in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. For everything on Respawn’s 2023 title, including who voices Turgle and whether Merrin survives, stay with us right here.

About the author

Joe Craven Joe is a writer and publisher based in England. He loves history, video games and football. As you read this, he's probably reading about an obscure war, playing a video game or moaning about Leeds United. More Stories by Joe Craven

Related Posts