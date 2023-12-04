Now that Gameloft has spent a good amount of time polishing up the realm, Disney Dreamlight Valley will finally be coming out of its early access period. We’re here to prepare you for this celebration by setting you up with this Disney Dreamlight Valley full release countdown.

When Does Disney Dreamlight Valley Full Release Come Out?

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s full release will arrive on Dec. 5, 2023, at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT.

There’s plenty of content to anticipate with the full release of Disney Dreamlight Valley, from new multiplayer features to Jack Skellington’s debut. The ValleyVerse will act as the primary social hub where players can invite friends and family to show off their worlds. However, it should be noted that Disney Dreamlight Valley will remain a purchasable game, as Gameloft has confirmed it will no longer be moving forward with free-to-play.

The Rift in Time expansion pack will join alongside DDV’s full release, taking you to the wondrous world of Eternity Isle.

Image Source: Gameloft

You can expect a new lineup of characters, such as WALL-E’s EVE, Tangled’s Rapunzel, and Beauty and the Beast’s Gaston. Jafar will also be a part of the cast as the villain, in which you’ll need to use the latest Royal Tool to restore the realm to its former glory. Those who purchase the pack will receive gifts in their mailbox, similar to past rewards from promotional events.

A Rift in Time Act 1 will be the only chapter available at launch, while the other two will be introduced over time. You can check out our Disney Dreamlight Valley Roadmap guide to get the complete breakdown featuring yet another expansion on characters.

Now that you’ve prepared yourself with this Disney Dreamlight Valley full release countdown, you can get your dishes ready with our all recipes guide. Be sure to explore the relevant links below for more magical DDV content.