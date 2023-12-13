Is GTA 6 Cancelled? Did Rockstar Cancel GTA 6, Explained

Rumors of a GTA 6 cancellation have been floating around for the past few years, especially since the fifth installment has been out for a long time. So, if you are wondering about the current status of its development, here’s everything you need to know.

Grand Theft Auto 6 Cancellation, Explained

Currently, GTA 6 has not been canceled; in fact, it is in full force with Rockstar Games’ latest trailer. The post below is also pinned to the company’s official Twitter/X account, so any rumors you may have heard shouldn’t be true with all their newest content.

Here we go again.

Watch Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 1 Now on YouTube: https://t.co/T0QOBDI4qM pic.twitter.com/Gc9bazNQID — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 5, 2023

But, even though GTA 6 has not been canceled, it still isn’t immune to delays. Yes, it has been in development for a while, which is one of the reasons why these rumors seem to surface, yet some issues can disrupt its official release. As of right now, Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to arrive in 2025, with an unknown timeframe of its exact date.

We do at least know that the upcoming Rockstar game will feature a Bonnie and Clyde-style storyline, taking us back to the stomping grounds of Vice City. While details on the characters and lore remain a mystery, many fans continue to analyze the trailer for hints, including an Easter Egg of the classic Vice City sign.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S are the only consoles confirmed for the entry, with PC users hoping to get an update for a release soon. It likely won’t be included for past devices, given that GTA 6 has truly honed in on the modern graphics era.

Since the recent debut was labeled as “Trailer 1,” you can expect even more videos to come as the launch approaches.

Now that you can breathe a sigh of relief for those GTA 6 canceled rumors, you can check out our guide on whether or not it will include cheats like previous entries. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional Grand Theft Auto content.