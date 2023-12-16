How to Get Flash of Inspiration in Destiny 2 Dawning 2023

To celebrate the holiday season, Bungie has brought back The Dawning to Destiny 2, allowing players to partake in silly quests to gain new loot like cosmetic items and Legendary gear. So, if you need some help with your festive ingredient list, here’s how to get Flash of Inspiration in Destiny 2 The Dawning.

How to Get Flash of Inspiration in Destiny 2

Flash of Inspiration is an ingredient you’ll need for various recipes in Destiny 2. It’s used for treats such as the Traveler Donut Holes and Candy Dead Ghosts.

In order to get Flash of Inspiration in Destiny 2, you’ll need to defeat enemies in a specific way. For this particular ingredient, you must generate Orbs of Light. This is easily done by using your super ability on groups of weak enemies.

You can farm Orbs of Light by participating in Strikes or Public Events, or basically, any other event in Destiny 2 that will have you shooting a whole bunch of enemies. So, essentially, anything in the game.

For Titans, your flaming hammers should do an excellent job of generating Orbs of Light. Hunters and Warlocks can use their Void and Arc subclass supers, respectively, to deal with large groups of enemies as well.

Just like the other ingredients in Destiny 2 The Dawning, actually getting the Flash of Inspiration requires a bit of luck on your part as well. The ingredient is an RNG drop from enemies that you kill with your supers, so you might have to repeat the process a few times before you get what you want.

We recommend using Public Events to farm the Flash of Inspiration, as you can always rally to the flag to restore your super meter. If you’ve got weapons with perks that generate Orbs of Light, those can also help to speed up the process. In particular, the Void Siphon armor mod gives you more chances to acquire the orb, requiring you to reach a certain rank in your Guardian level.

The good news is that this method of obtaining Flash of Inspiration is the same in 2023 as it has been in previous years, so veteran Guardians aren’t in for a nasty surprise.

That’s all you need to know about how to get Flash of Inspiration in Destiny 2 The Dawning. Be sure to check the relevant links below for more content about the event or general inquiries on the game, including how to get Dawning Armor.