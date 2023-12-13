How to Get Dawning 2023 Armor in Destiny 2

The Dawning holiday event has hit Destiny 2 and sent Guardians into an overdrive of festive cheer. Here’s what you need to know to get the Dawning armor in Destiny 2.

How to Get Dawning Armor in Destiny 2

There are two ways to acquire the new Dawning Armor in Destiny 2 for the 2023 version of the event.

The easiest, quickest, and most direct way is just to pony up some real-life cash, purchase some Silver via the Eververse Shop, and then buy the full set of armor for the class of your choice. A full set of armor costs 1,500 Silver, which equates to about $15 USD.

Keep in mind that you must buy each class separately. In other words, by purchasing the Titan Dawning armor set, you don’t get Warlock and Hunter too.

The second way to get Dawning Armor, without paying for real money, is to use the Bright Dust you’ve acquired over the months and years from completing weekly and seasonal challenges. They have a steep Bright Dust cost, 6000 per set, but if you have been diligently saving up, it’s not an insurmountable amount. If you don’t have enough, get cracking on seasonal challenges and see if you can gather enough before the Dawning event ends.

There’s plenty of new content to look forward to, such as the Snowplume, Dendrite Shimmer, and Lucent Night Titan Bundles. You can also discover other rewards like emotes, vehicles, and various cosmetics.

If you can’t afford it, at the very least, you can still get into the Dawning spirit by participating in the Holiday Oven and cookie-sharing event, which can reward you with lots of great weapons.

That’s all you need to know about how to get Dawning armor during Destiny 2’s yearly holiday event. For more content about the game, be sure to explore the relevant links below.