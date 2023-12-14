Destiny 2

Destiny 2 Dawning 2023 Recipes & Ingredients List

Let's bake some cookies.

Baking cookies in Destiny 2 Dawning 2023.
To see off 2023 in a fitting way, The Dawning is back in Destiny 2, as a sort of preparation for the period between Season of the Wish and The Final Shape. As always, you’ll have to make cookies. Here is a list of all recipes and ingredients in Destiny 2 Dawning 2023.

List of All Recipes Destiny 2 Dawning 2023

Icy weapon in Destiny 2.
Every character in Destiny 2 has their own preferences, which reflects on the taste of their cookies. Your task will be to bake different cookies for every NPC in the game in exchange for rewards.

For every recipe, you’ll need an uncommon enemy ingredient, a rare kill ingredient, and the Essence of Dawning (10 to 15 of them, depending on your baking skills). Here is the list of all recipes in Destiny 2 Dawning 2023.

CookieNPCIngredients
Bittersweet BiscottiCrowDark Ether Cane, Balanced Flavors, Essence of Dawning
Strange CookiesXurTaken Butter, Electric Flavor, Essence of Dawning
Gentleman’s ShortbreadDevrim KayEther Cane, Perfect Taste, Essence of Dawning
Infinite Forest CakeFailsafeVex Milk, Impossible Heat, Essence of Dawning
Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin CookiesEris MornChitin Powder, Finishing Touch, Essence of Dawning
Vanilla BladesLord ShaxxCabal Oil, Sharp Flavor, Essence of Dawning
Ill-Fortune CookiesPetra VenjDark Ether Cane, Impossible Heat, Essence of Dawning
Bright-Dusted SnowballsTess EverisChitin Powder, Multifaceted Flavors, Essence of Dawning
Eliksni BirdseedHawthorneEther Cane, Personal Touch, Essence of Dawning
Classic Butter CookiesEva LevanteTaken Butter, Superb Texture, Essence of Dawning
Telemetry TapiocaBanshee-44Vex Milk, Bullet Spray, Essence of Dawning
Dark Chocolate MotesThe DrifterTaken Butter, Null Taste, Essence of Dawning
Starwort ThinsExo StrangerDark Ether Cane, Dark Frosting, Essence of Dawning
Blueberry CrumblesShaw HanEther Cane, Bullet Spray, Essence of Dawning
Traveler Donut HolesIkoraCabal Oil, Flash of Inspiration, Essence of Dawning
GjalardoodlesCommander ZavalaEther Cane, Delicious Explosion, Essence of Dawning
Lavender Ribbon CookiesSaint-14Vex Milk, Personal Touch, Essence of Dawning
Etheric ColdsnapsVariksChitin Powder, Electric Flavor, Essence of Dawning
Lucent CrunchFynchChitin Powder, Perfect Taste, Essence of Dawning
Hot Crossfire BunsAda-1Ether Cane, Balanced Flavors, Essence of Dawning

How to Get Ingredients Destiny 2 Dawning 2023

For all of the recipes we’ve listed, you’ll need ingredients. They can be found mostly by defeating specific enemies that carry them. These are the kinds of ingredients in Destiny 2 Dawning 2023.

  • Uncommon Enemy Ingredients
  • Rare Kill Ingredients

How To Get Uncommon Enemy Ingredients Destiny 2 Dawning 2023

To collect ingredients, you need to defeat different kinds of enemies. Note that they’re not guaranteed to appear, but the chances are high enough. Here are all the Uncommon Ingredients in Destiny 2 Dawning 2023.

  • Dark Ether Cane – drops when you kill Scorn. He can be found in two spots – Savathun’s Throne World or in the Dreaming City.
  • Cabal Oil – drops when you kill a Cabal, which can be found in EDZ, Nessus, and Neomuna.
  • Vex Milk – drops when you kill Vex. This enemy can be found in Europa, Neomuna, and Nessus.
  • Chitin Powder – drops when you kill Hive. Hive can be found in Cosmodrome, Hive on the Moon, and Savathun’s Throne World.
  • Taken Butter – drops when you kill Taken, who can be found in the Dreaming City.
  • Ether Cane – drops when you kill Fallen. This specific enemy can be found in EDZ, Europa, Nessus, and Cosmodrome.

How to Get Rare Kill Ingredients Destiny 2 Dawning 2023

These ingredients will drop when you defeat an enemy with a specific method, such as melee ability. They are rare and sometimes you’ll need to eliminate a bunch of enemies until you find what you’re looking for. Here are all the Rare Kill Ingredients in Destiny 2 Dawning 2023.

  • Superb Texture – drops from Super Kills.
  • Balanced Flavors – drops from bow, sniper, scout rifle, and pulse rifle kills.
  • Sharp Flavor – drops from sword kills.
  • Dark Frosting – drops from Stasis ability or weapon kills.
  • Perfect Taste – drops from precision kills.
  • Bullet Spray – drops from submachine, auto rifle or heavy machine gun kills.
  • Multifaceted Flavors – drops from multiple kills with any weapon or ability.
  • Electric Flavor – drops from weapon kills or Arc ability.
  • Null Taste – drops from weapon kills or Void ability.
  • Finishing Touch – drops from Finisher kills.
  • Personal Touch – drops from melee kills.
  • Impossible Heat – drops from weapon kills or Solar ability.
  • Flash of Inspiration – drops after generating Orbs of Powers with Armor Mods or Supers.
  • Delicious Explosions – drops from rocket and grenade launcher kills, as well as from the class grenade ability.

There are lots of valuable rewards in The Dawning. Amongst them is a Memento that will turn your weapon into an ice weapon. Sounds COOL, right? Pun intended. In order to get all of those rewards, you will need to follow the Cookie Delivery Helper and make sure to bake cookies for all of the NPCs you’ll encounter in Destiny 2 Dawning 2023.

