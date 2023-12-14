Destiny 2 Dawning 2023 Recipes & Ingredients List

To see off 2023 in a fitting way, The Dawning is back in Destiny 2, as a sort of preparation for the period between Season of the Wish and The Final Shape. As always, you’ll have to make cookies. Here is a list of all recipes and ingredients in Destiny 2 Dawning 2023.

List of All Recipes Destiny 2 Dawning 2023

Image Source: Bungie

Every character in Destiny 2 has their own preferences, which reflects on the taste of their cookies. Your task will be to bake different cookies for every NPC in the game in exchange for rewards.

For every recipe, you’ll need an uncommon enemy ingredient, a rare kill ingredient, and the Essence of Dawning (10 to 15 of them, depending on your baking skills). Here is the list of all recipes in Destiny 2 Dawning 2023.

Cookie NPC Ingredients Bittersweet Biscotti Crow Dark Ether Cane, Balanced Flavors, Essence of Dawning Strange Cookies Xur Taken Butter, Electric Flavor, Essence of Dawning Gentleman’s Shortbread Devrim Kay Ether Cane, Perfect Taste, Essence of Dawning Infinite Forest Cake Failsafe Vex Milk, Impossible Heat, Essence of Dawning Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin Cookies Eris Morn Chitin Powder, Finishing Touch, Essence of Dawning Vanilla Blades Lord Shaxx Cabal Oil, Sharp Flavor, Essence of Dawning Ill-Fortune Cookies Petra Venj Dark Ether Cane, Impossible Heat, Essence of Dawning Bright-Dusted Snowballs Tess Everis Chitin Powder, Multifaceted Flavors, Essence of Dawning Eliksni Birdseed Hawthorne Ether Cane, Personal Touch, Essence of Dawning Classic Butter Cookies Eva Levante Taken Butter, Superb Texture, Essence of Dawning Telemetry Tapioca Banshee-44 Vex Milk, Bullet Spray, Essence of Dawning Dark Chocolate Motes The Drifter Taken Butter, Null Taste, Essence of Dawning Starwort Thins Exo Stranger Dark Ether Cane, Dark Frosting, Essence of Dawning Blueberry Crumbles Shaw Han Ether Cane, Bullet Spray, Essence of Dawning Traveler Donut Holes Ikora Cabal Oil, Flash of Inspiration, Essence of Dawning Gjalardoodles Commander Zavala Ether Cane, Delicious Explosion, Essence of Dawning Lavender Ribbon Cookies Saint-14 Vex Milk, Personal Touch, Essence of Dawning Etheric Coldsnaps Variks Chitin Powder, Electric Flavor, Essence of Dawning Lucent Crunch Fynch Chitin Powder, Perfect Taste, Essence of Dawning Hot Crossfire Buns Ada-1 Ether Cane, Balanced Flavors, Essence of Dawning

How to Get Ingredients Destiny 2 Dawning 2023

For all of the recipes we’ve listed, you’ll need ingredients. They can be found mostly by defeating specific enemies that carry them. These are the kinds of ingredients in Destiny 2 Dawning 2023.

Uncommon Enemy Ingredients

Rare Kill Ingredients

How To Get Uncommon Enemy Ingredients Destiny 2 Dawning 2023

To collect ingredients, you need to defeat different kinds of enemies. Note that they’re not guaranteed to appear, but the chances are high enough. Here are all the Uncommon Ingredients in Destiny 2 Dawning 2023.

Dark Ether Cane – drops when you kill Scorn. He can be found in two spots – Savathun’s Throne World or in the Dreaming City.

Cabal Oil – drops when you kill a Cabal, which can be found in EDZ, Nessus, and Neomuna.

Vex Milk – drops when you kill Vex. This enemy can be found in Europa, Neomuna, and Nessus.

Chitin Powder – drops when you kill Hive. Hive can be found in Cosmodrome, Hive on the Moon, and Savathun’s Throne World.

Taken Butter – drops when you kill Taken, who can be found in the Dreaming City.

Ether Cane – drops when you kill Fallen. This specific enemy can be found in EDZ, Europa, Nessus, and Cosmodrome.

How to Get Rare Kill Ingredients Destiny 2 Dawning 2023

These ingredients will drop when you defeat an enemy with a specific method, such as melee ability. They are rare and sometimes you’ll need to eliminate a bunch of enemies until you find what you’re looking for. Here are all the Rare Kill Ingredients in Destiny 2 Dawning 2023.

Superb Texture – drops from Super Kills.

Balanced Flavors – drops from bow, sniper, scout rifle, and pulse rifle kills.

Sharp Flavor – drops from sword kills.

Dark Frosting – drops from Stasis ability or weapon kills.

Perfect Taste – drops from precision kills.

Bullet Spray – drops from submachine, auto rifle or heavy machine gun kills.

Multifaceted Flavors – drops from multiple kills with any weapon or ability.

Electric Flavor – drops from weapon kills or Arc ability.

Null Taste – drops from weapon kills or Void ability.

Finishing Touch – drops from Finisher kills.

Personal Touch – drops from melee kills.

Impossible Heat – drops from weapon kills or Solar ability.

Flash of Inspiration – drops after generating Orbs of Powers with Armor Mods or Supers.

Delicious Explosions – drops from rocket and grenade launcher kills, as well as from the class grenade ability.

There are lots of valuable rewards in The Dawning. Amongst them is a Memento that will turn your weapon into an ice weapon. Sounds COOL, right? Pun intended. In order to get all of those rewards, you will need to follow the Cookie Delivery Helper and make sure to bake cookies for all of the NPCs you’ll encounter in Destiny 2 Dawning 2023.