Critical Legends is an adventure action experience that you can play for free on Roblox. Before starting your journey, you can check out the Critical Legends Trello board to get some useful information. We’ve got the link for you down below!

What is the Critical Legends Trello Link?

You can access the official Trello board for Critical Legends via this link. The space contains helpful explanations new players may want to know before they head out.

Here is the list of stuff you can check out on this webpage:

Game mechanics

Events

Raids

Bosses

Items

Locations

NPCs

Style Statues

Relics

Skins

Medallions

Black Market

New players should check out the Game Information section, which contains various useful tips. You definitely want to look at the tier lists to see which items you should get in the game. If you want to play with your friends, you can read the party invitation guide.

The Critical Legends Trello board features lists of all enemies you will encounter in this Roblox game. Besides mobs, you can fight powerful bosses that rule this fantasy world. For instance, the weakest one you can fight is Elemental Slime, which is at Tier 5. The Elemental Slime card also explains the boss’ location, stats, attacks, drops, and even lore.

You can also find out all the NPCs you can meet in the game. Radi is probably the first one you encounter since he can be found at the Spawn zone. He is a shopkeeper and sells all sorts of useful items, from Cloud Jump Scroll to Tier 2 Core.

Lastly, you may want to check out the full list of Relics you can obtain in Critical Legends. They are basically magical equipment that can give you buffs. For example, Blood Wipe Relic can grant you a 20 percent attack boost upon hitting an orb for 10 seconds.

That covers everything you need to know about the Critical Legends Trello link. For more great content, you can read our article on the best Roblox games. We've also got some PGTD 3 codes and RNG Anime Rarities codes.



