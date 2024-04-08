Roblox PGTD 3 Codes (April 2024)

Looking for some Roblox PGTD 3 codes? Also known as Pixel Gun Tower Defense 3, this sequel to the hit TDS game recently launched on the user-generated platform. To give newbies a helping hand, there are plenty of codes you can redeem for rewards.

All Roblox PGTD 3 Codes

PGTD 3 Codes (Active)

LuckyWeekend : +5 Levels

: +5 Levels 225Likes : $750

: $750 275Likes : x2 Money for one match

: x2 Money for one match 375Likes : x2 EXP for three matches

: x2 EXP for three matches 500Likes : +50 Stars

: +50 Stars 750Likes : +5 Levels

: +5 Levels 1500Likes: x2 Money for two matches

PGTD 3 Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox PGTD 3

Redeeming coupons in PGTD 3 is very easy, but does work slightly differently to most Roblox games. Check the instructions below to see what to do.

Load into PGTD 3 from the Roblox game page.

Head north-west from the spawn point of the lobby to a Codes board. Here is a text box pinned to the wall.

Paste in a code from our list and press the Redeem button.

Check your inventory to see everything you’ve earned!

How Do You Get More Roblox PGTD 3 Codes?

The best place to spot more coupons is the official PGTD 3 game page on Roblox. If you check the description before each time you load into the game, you’ll be able to spot new codes in an extensive list. It even details what each code unlocks, making it practically unmissable when loading into the game on PC.

Alongside that, there’s also a Discord server worth joining. It doesn’t seem like there are any platform-exclusive codes there just yet, but this could change in the future.

Of course, you should also bookmark this page and check back each time you play PGTD 3. We’ll keep constant tabs on the game, updating our list as soon as new freebies arrive. That’ll save you from checking game descriptions and Discord chat logs before diving into the action.

Why Are My Roblox PGTD 3 Codes Not Working?

There are two likely scenarios if you’re trying to redeem coupons in PGTD 3 and they aren’t working. Either the code in question has expired, or there has been an error in inputting the code.

The former is quite a common occurrence because Roblox devs don’t tend to announce how long they’ll keep a code active for. As such, it’s normal for them to disappear without warning. The only workaround here is to use each code the second you spot them on our list.

Failing that, make sure you’re typing in the code exactly as seen above. Roblox codes are almost always case-sensitive, so any slight formatting error will result in an invalid message. To make things easier, your best bet is to simply copy and paste in codes directly to the game, avoiding that problem entirely.

What is PGTD 3?

The latest Pixel Gun Tower Defense game, PGTD 3 is a new Roblox TDS experience. It’s similar to other games like Skibi Toilet Tower Defense and ASTD. As always, your task is to send out units capable of holding off endless waves of enemies, planning your strategy very precisely.

