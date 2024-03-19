Lightyear Frontier Controls Guide

Lightyear Frontier is a unique and vibrant farming simulator that puts you in the boots of an Exofarmer destined to make a new life on a strange, new planet. In order to build a farm of your own and explore the alien world around you in a unique tractor Mech, so having a good control guide is as important as knowing how to plant crops.

Recommended Videos

All Gameplay Controls in Lightyear Frontier

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

The colorful alien world of Lightyear Frontier is here for players to enjoy on either PC or Xbox consoles, and as such there are two sets of controls depending on which experience you’re opting for. Below we’ve listed the full set of controls for both platforms.

Note that the ‘Interact’ button is also used for non-default actions like flipping your Mech back upright if you tumble off a cliff or an uneven surface.

Additionally, if you’re on a PC and would like you use an Xbox controller to play the game, you’re absolutely welcome to do so as the game has been optimized for the controller on Steam as well.

PC Controls Guide

Button Action W/A/S/D Character/Mech Movement Shift Character/Mech Sprint Mouse Move Camera E Interact Space Bar Jump (Character) or Thrusters (Mech) Q Tool Wheel (Hold) F Character/Mech Flashlight B Build Mode Ctrl Mech Modes Left-Click Tool Action (Primary) Right-Click Tool Action (Secondary) Mouse 3 Change Camera

Xbox Controls Guide

Button Action Left Stick Character/Mech Move L3 Character/Mech Sprint Right Stick Move Camera X Interact A Jump (Character) or Thrusters (Mech) LB Tool Wheel (Hold) R3 Character/Mech Flashlight B Build Mode RB Mech Modes RT Tool Action (Primary) LT Tool Action (Secondary) D-Pad (Down) Change Camera

That concludes our guide for the Controls on PC and Xbox in Lightyear Frontier. We hope you found this helpful and let us know how you’re enjoying the game so far.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more