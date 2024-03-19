Lightyear Frontier Controls Guide

Lightyear Frontier is a unique and vibrant farming simulator that puts you in the boots of an Exofarmer destined to make a new life on a strange, new planet. In order to build a farm of your own and explore the alien world around you in a unique tractor Mech, so having a good control guide is as important as knowing how to plant crops.
All Gameplay Controls in Lightyear Frontier
The colorful alien world of Lightyear Frontier is here for players to enjoy on either PC or Xbox consoles, and as such there are two sets of controls depending on which experience you’re opting for. Below we’ve listed the full set of controls for both platforms.
Note that the ‘Interact’ button is also used for non-default actions like flipping your Mech back upright if you tumble off a cliff or an uneven surface.
Additionally, if you’re on a PC and would like you use an Xbox controller to play the game, you’re absolutely welcome to do so as the game has been optimized for the controller on Steam as well.
PC Controls Guide
|Button
|Action
|W/A/S/D
|Character/Mech Movement
|Shift
|Character/Mech Sprint
|Mouse
|Move Camera
|E
|Interact
|Space Bar
|Jump (Character) or Thrusters (Mech)
|Q
|Tool Wheel (Hold)
|F
|Character/Mech Flashlight
|B
|Build Mode
|Ctrl
|Mech Modes
|Left-Click
|Tool Action (Primary)
|Right-Click
|Tool Action (Secondary)
|Mouse 3
|Change Camera
Xbox Controls Guide
|Button
|Action
|Left Stick
|Character/Mech Move
|L3
|Character/Mech Sprint
|Right Stick
|Move Camera
|X
|Interact
|A
|Jump (Character) or Thrusters (Mech)
|LB
|Tool Wheel (Hold)
|R3
|Character/Mech Flashlight
|B
|Build Mode
|RB
|Mech Modes
|RT
|Tool Action (Primary)
|LT
|Tool Action (Secondary)
|D-Pad (Down)
|Change Camera
That concludes our guide for the Controls on PC and Xbox in Lightyear Frontier. We hope you found this helpful and let us know how you’re enjoying the game so far.