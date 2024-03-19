Category:
Lightyear Frontier Controls Guide

Don't push the wrong button on your mech!
Published: Mar 19, 2024 12:33 am
Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

Lightyear Frontier is a unique and vibrant farming simulator that puts you in the boots of an Exofarmer destined to make a new life on a strange, new planet. In order to build a farm of your own and explore the alien world around you in a unique tractor Mech, so having a good control guide is as important as knowing how to plant crops.

All Gameplay Controls in Lightyear Frontier

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

The colorful alien world of Lightyear Frontier is here for players to enjoy on either PC or Xbox consoles, and as such there are two sets of controls depending on which experience you’re opting for. Below we’ve listed the full set of controls for both platforms.

Note that the ‘Interact’ button is also used for non-default actions like flipping your Mech back upright if you tumble off a cliff or an uneven surface.

Additionally, if you’re on a PC and would like you use an Xbox controller to play the game, you’re absolutely welcome to do so as the game has been optimized for the controller on Steam as well.

PC Controls Guide

ButtonAction
W/A/S/DCharacter/Mech Movement
ShiftCharacter/Mech Sprint
MouseMove Camera
EInteract
Space BarJump (Character) or Thrusters (Mech)
QTool Wheel (Hold)
FCharacter/Mech Flashlight
BBuild Mode
CtrlMech Modes
Left-ClickTool Action (Primary)
Right-ClickTool Action (Secondary)
Mouse 3Change Camera

Xbox Controls Guide

ButtonAction
Left StickCharacter/Mech Move
L3Character/Mech Sprint
Right StickMove Camera
XInteract
AJump (Character) or Thrusters (Mech)
LBTool Wheel (Hold)
R3Character/Mech Flashlight
BBuild Mode
RBMech Modes
RTTool Action (Primary)
LTTool Action (Secondary)
D-Pad (Down)Change Camera

That concludes our guide for the Controls on PC and Xbox in Lightyear Frontier. We hope you found this helpful and let us know how you’re enjoying the game so far.

