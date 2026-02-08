Code Vein 2 Walkthrough — A Complete Story Guide

The story of Code Vein 2 consists of three main chapters, 13 quests, and 19 story bosses. This guide will provide you with a complete walkthrough of the game’s storyline, including all the steps, locations, boss fight tips, and rewards.

Chapter 1: A Hero’s End

Once you start a new game, watch the intro cutscene for some lore. Then, you can customize your Revenant’s body, face, hair, and clothes. After that, you’ll wake in the Forma Storage Tower on MagMell Island beside Lou MagMell. She’ll explain to you how reviving works with half of her heart, forging a bond.

Follow Lou’s Instructions

Follow Lou to the elevator and take a ride up until you’re able to exit onto the ruined island surface. Then, do the following:

Head toward the distant Forma Storage Tower in the northeast and scout for items. Enter the tower, where Lou points out the statue. Circle it and go upstairs to the second floor lobby, where you can chat with NPCs for more Revenant lore. Enter another elevator at the lobby and go to the rooftop for a cutscene. Speak to Lavinia Voda twice, as she reveals the world-ending Resurgence threat. Here, you learn that Lou’s time travel ability is the key to avert it. Let Lou teleport you to MagMell Past at the Clifftop Cavern, where enemies will ambush you. Complete the tutorial combat, learning how to lock on target, use light and heavy attacks, dodge, and guard.

As soon as you complete the tutorial, you’ll be rewarded with the Superbia Bloodline: Noah 1 (Dexterity Fortitude Code), as well as unlock LP mechanics.

Mastering Control of Time

After the tutorial fight, follow Noah to activate the first Mistle, which triggers the Lou’s Confluence cutscene. After grabbing the Bat Jail, follow these steps:

Defeat the raiders and open the chest for Ancient Hunter’s Twin Blades. Use chemical light from the quick menu to traverse the dark halls and grab Tender Crimson Stone. Watch the cutscene, where you meet Valentin, and take the elevator up. There, you need to destroy the Map Jammer and cross the bridge, fighting enemies. Take a farm road for Haze and Golden Nectar, and then activate the Mistles. Enter the MagMell institute and explore all available shops for Bolt Blast and baths for recipes. Speak to Valentin and head over to the southern ruins. Talk to the Motorcycle Mechanic and clear some raiders. Grab the Statesman’s Longbow and explore the area for pure platinums, vaccines, and Bleeding Shield.

After activating the Resurrection Monument, you’ll initiate a boss battle with Edward the Lost Corporal, which will reward you with the Formae Power Enhancing Forma. Then, do this:

Go to the Water Treatment Plant in the west and talk to the Bridge Builder. Take the elevator down and clear all the dormants one by one. Loot for Reaper Jail and the Ancient Hunter’s Greatsword. At the monument, you’ll encounter another boss, Resurgence Abomination, who will reward you with the Object Strength Enhancing Forma. Report back to Valentin at the Forma Storage Tower and grab the Pathos-Weaving Forma from the shelf. Soon the raiders will attack again, so you need to return to the present time and talk to Lavinia. Once the quest is complete, you’ll unlock Vanquishing the Heroes questline.

Slaying the Hero Josee

After activating the Vanquishing the Heroes questline, Lavinia will brief you on the five heroes that you must defeat. The first is Hero Josee:

Enter the Sunken City in the present time and fast-travel to the Water Treatment Plant. Cross the MagMell Island Bridge, activate the Brig Park mistle, and destroy the map jammer. Proceed to the cemetery and talk to the Elderly Revenant. Descend to the Refugee Village and fight to Josee’s Outpost. From the Outpost, go to Key Hunt and take the elevator, following a linear path. Defeat the Mutated Survivor Bernd boss. In the past timeline, you’ll fight two hunters, where you partner with Josee via the Gula Blood Code. Go to the Seized Substation and defeat the Ivy Jail post-Darkborn Leader. Travel to the Sunken Pylon in the south and defeat the Metagen Remnant boss.

Once you get the Glutton’s Eyes weapon, you can return to the present and activate the Front Gate mistle. Finally, you can unseal the cocoon of Josee the Blind Hero to start the main boss battle, which rewards you with the Josee Blood Code.

Slaying the Hero Lyle

The next logical step after Josee is Lyle, where you need to reach the Corroded Scar by heading northeast from the Sunken City Checkpoint Ruins. Then, do this:

Meet Iris MagMell at the entrance and proceed to Forward Base One Mistle. There, you’ll spot Lyle’s cocoon, so interact with the glowing Bond for a time jump to 2178: Hero Lyle’s Era. In the past timeline, activate Forward Base One: North Mistle and complete the Supply Unit dungeon. Exit the dungeon to the east and talk to the NPC downhill for another cutscene with Lyle (Patientia Blood Code) and Craig. At this point, you need to defeat the two Retainers, one at the Abandoned Land, which is Bernard the Dead-Eyed Retainer, and another one at the Limestone Cave, which is Ravenous Predator. Note that you can reach the Limestone Cave via the Forward Base Two elevator to Crystal Grotto. After that, return to Craig at Forward Base Two and get the Bridge Gate Key. Enter the Pioneer Castle and defeat both the Tainted Scout and the Tainted Assassin to obtain the Engraved Chorus Dagger. Lastly, return to the present timeline via Bond and use this dagger to unseal Lyle’s cocoon.

You can start the fight with One-Armed Hero Lyle at Forward Base One. Be sure to parry his long wind-up swings and ranged magic. This boss battle will reward you with One-Armed Hero Lyle Blood Code and Lyle’s Fading Bond.

Slaying the Hero Holly

Reach the Undead Forest in the present timeline from the Corroded Scar or Collapsed Tunnel, which is northwest of the mainland, and enter it via the Pathway Entrance mistle.

Clear your way to Plagued Village in the northwest and destroy the jammers. Activate mistles at the Forest Complex, Snowy Mountain Amusement Park, Abandoned Hilltop Church, and Withered Greenhouse. At the Withered Greenhouse, interact with Holly’s cocoon for the past jump, which will fail. You’ll wake up in Holly’s Sanatorium, where you can talk to her for Luxuria Code. Visit two Hot Springs in the southern baths area for another important cutscene. Defeat three Holly’s Pathos at the Forest Complex, Snowy Mountain Amusement Park, and Abandoned Hilltop Church. Once you return to the Withered Greenhouse cocoon in the present, you can initiate a fight with Hero Holly the Reaper. Note that during Phase 1, it’s more important to dodge magic, and in Phase 2, kill the clone first and evade the toxic wave using platforms.

After defeating Holly, you’ll be rewarded with Hero Holly the Reaper Blood Code. You’ll also unlock the Penitence achievement and Holly’s Fading Bond.

Slaying the Hero Zenon

Take the ferry to Insula Carcere in the present timeline. Return to MagMell and speak to Lavinia at the rooftop for Zenon lore.

Fast-travel to Sunken City West Coast Pier and talk to the Ferryman for a boat to Prison Island in the southwest. Activate the Pier Mistle and destroy the map jammer. Take a linear path through the barrier-sealed fortress and clear all the cell blocks, both lower and upper. Reach Zenon’s cocoon at the end of the Solitary Refinement Cell dungeon. Lavinia auto-assimilates with stat buffs to defeat the Zenon’s Minion boss, who will drop the Zenon Pass basic access key. Interact with Zenon’s cocoon for a time jump to the past timeline during the Hero Zenon’s Era. Meet and recruit Zenon via the Acedia Blood Code and defeat three Zenon Duplicate Units. Once defeated, your Zenon Pass will be upgraded. Jump back into the present timeline and use your upgraded pass on Zenon’s cocoon.

This will launch the boss fight with Hero Zenon, where the 60% HP threshold is crucial for the start of Phase 2. Zenon’s melee attacks will get faster, and fire beams will be deployed, so bring fire resistance vaccines, which are essential for survival in this battle. Once completed, you’ll be rewarded with Hero Zenon Blood Code. You will also unlock the Duty Fulfilled achievement, Timeline Shift: Zenon, and Requests from a Friend: Zenon.

Slaying the Hero Valentin

Teleport to Luna Rapacis in the present timeline and return to the MagMell Forma Storage Tower rooftop, where you can speak with Lavinia about Valentin.

Select “I’m ready” once the dialogue is over, and she will teleport you to the central Luna Rapacis Mistle. Destroy the jammers and gather Resurgence Energy from the three projections to unseal Valentin’s cocoon. One of the Resurgence projections is Josee to the left of mistle, in the tunnel, where you can get Josee’s Outpost fragment. You’ll encounter the boss at the Fog gate, and this time it’s Josee, the blind hero variant. The next Resurgence projection is Holly, who you can locate from the central mistle by following the left ramp and moving towards the fountain for the Sanatorium fragment. The final Resurgence projection is Lyle, who can be found by following the right path from the central mistle into the boss room. After that, go straight to break the glowing seal and follow the linear path. Fight minions, activate mistles, and farm upgrades before you reach the Hero Valentin arena.

During Phase 1, parry his spear slashes and dodge his vortex by sprinting. Also, avoid his grabs, missiles, poison mist, and slams. During Phase 2, dodge his Eldritch Arm and laser spear slams. Once the battle is over, you’ll be rewarded with Hero Valentin Blood Code, Manus Rapacis, and 94K Haze. This will also trigger the credits of the next chapter.

Chapter 2: Luna Fraterna

Return to the present Forma Storage Tower rooftop on the MagMell Island and interact with the golden Noah’s Bond, which makes Lou sense his impending death. Here, it’s recommended to save Noah if you want to get the good ending. If you ignore his request to save him, this will trigger the bad ending path.

Timeline Shift Decision: Noah

If you choose to save Noah, you’ll receive the Guardian’s Heart Blood Code and Battle Axe: Idris’s Conceit. Descend the tower and take the elevator down to the ground Mistle.

There, you should be able to start the battle with the Franz the Dejected Assailant boss. During Phase 1, stay close to him and punish his recoveries with your new AoE axe. During Phase 2, Noah will distract him, so you can circle Franz for some painful backstabs. After this boss fight, watch a cutscene, where Noah is saved, and the pact is forged, so you can summon him at any time. You will also receive the Superbia Bloodline: Franz and unlock “A Friend’s Wish” achievement. Return to the present timeline and take the elevator to the rooftop for the blue Bond of Returning. Watch another cutscene, where Lavinia notes changes to the new bridge, which unlocks Sunken City early. Go and inspect the statue chest for Shield of Stupor.

Timeline Shift Decision: Holly

Fast-travel to the Withered Greenhouse Mistle and interact with the golden Holly’s Faded Bond in the cocoon room. Follow light rays:

If you go to the northwest and into the Ruined Town center, you’ll have to defeat the hammer nurse. If you go to the northeast and into the Sanatorium fountain, you’ll have to fight the twin-blade patient. In either case, return to the Greenhouse and interact with the Bond. Jump to Camillo’s frenzy era and interact with the monument to start the boss battle with Retainer of Idris. Fast-travel to the Sanatorium and talk to Holly at the office. After being interrupted, take the elevator down and follow to the underground facility and into the floating memory islands. That’s where you will fight the Camillo Asturias boss that unlocks Luxuria Bloodline: Camillo. Return via Bonda and talk to Monica to save Holly, whereas cocoon relocates to the Sanatorium. Talk to Camillo and interact with the glowing counter, which triggers the revised boss fight with Hero Holly.

The battle takes place outside the Sanatorium and rewards you with Hero Holly Blood Code, Lost Camillo, and Monica’s Music Box.

Timeline Shift Decision: Josee

After restoring the Sanatorium in Timeline Shift Decision: Holly, you can grab Lise’s Hair Ornament from the reception desk. Then, follow these steps:

Fast-travel to Josee’s Outpost at the Sunken City in the present timeline. Interact with the golden Josee’s Fading Bond and Lise’s Ornament to trigger a cutscene. Time jump to Josee’s Era and defend the outpost, where you need to survive 3-4 waves of Bureau soldiers. After another cutscene, you need to find Lise’s Invention back in the present. Talk to a woman outside the Hill Overlooking Clock Tower, which should now be accessible in the south of Sunken City. Get the Shelter Key and pick up Lise’s Invention, which is an eyepatch stabilizer. Return to the past and equip this invention on Josee’s eyepatch, controlling his frenzy. But Gobbo will steal it, fleeing to Bureau Castle at the south of the Undead Forest. Speak to Josee and Lou, then fast-travel to Bureau Castle Mistle gate.

There, you need to clear 2 enemy packs of the Revenant Hunters and face the gate boss Alessandro Gobbo & Oskar. Once you reclaim the invention, the timeline will shift to the present Josee’s Outpost, where Lise is alive. Unseal the cocoon to start the fight with Boss Hero Josee for the Revised Hero Josee Blood Code and good ending progress.

Timeline Shift Decision: Lyle

Finally, you need to repair Lyle’s Fading Bond by interacting with it at Forward Base One in the present timeline.

Fast-travel to Free Exploration Era and talk to Lyle, who will mention the grave of Dawn Chorus. Return to the present and interact with the grave to pick up Lyle’s Rusted Sword, which activates the Bond. Time jump to Lyle’s Era and fast-travel to the Command Room in the Pioneer Castle. Watch a cutscene with Craig, noting Lyle’s investigation of the Sealed Great Mine in the northwest. Descend, using the North Bridge Elevator, and head over to the mine entrance. Activate the Great Mine: Inner Depths Mistle and explore the tunnels. Interact with the webbed Bond to start a boss fight against Pioneer Queen Imogen, which will reward you with Pioneer Queen Imogen Blood Code. Use the Bond of Returning at Forward Base One, watch another cutscene, and unseal Lyle’s Cocoon.

This will start a boss battle against a revised version of Hero Lyle, which rewards you with Hero Lyle Blood Code, Absolute Executioner Offensive Formae, Patientia Bloodline: Craig 1, and unlocks two trophies, including “A Journey Beyond Measure” and “An Undying Vow.”

Timeline Shift Decision: Upheaval

The final Timeline Shift quest unlocks the Miraculous Bonds, which is the true ending of the game. Here’s what you need to do:

Speak to Zenon in the lobby and interact with the golden Zenon’s Bond on the rooftop for a time jump to Insula Carcere. Activate the pier and the prison mistles, destroy jammers, and reach Zenon’s cocoon, right from the Upper Prison. Return to the present and meet your allies for the Sealing Spire plan cutscene. Speak to them in the dining room and speak to Noah twice, choosing the “Rest” option. Survive mob waves after the cutscene and ascend the Sealing Spire, using elevators.

Defeat the Soul Savior Valentin boss at the Sealed Grounds, which rewards you with Soul Savior Valentin Blood Code, Luna Fraterna ending, and unlocks Rescue Lou true ending path.

Chapter 3: Miraculous Bonds

After Luna Fraterna credits, you’ll see a new option to Rescue Lou, which you should select for the true ending.

Lou is trapped in the Luna Fraterna hub, which you must enter to save her. You will encounter your first split in the lower area, where you can fight Metagen Remnant to the left or Pioneer Queen Imogen to the right. Go straight to skip them and reach the second split in the upper area, where you can fight Zenon Duplicate Unit Three to the left or Camillo Asturias to the right. The middle path leads to Franz the Dejected Assailant battle. Once you reach the top room, you’ll find Lou trapped in the Resurgence Core arena, which starts the boss fight. During Phase 1, parry the tentacle bursts and dodge summons of the ranged stagger cores, while staying mobile. During Phase 2, use skating dashes and boosters to dodge rotations and punish recoveries, where fire resistance is key.

Defeat the boss and rescue Lou for the following rewards: Resurgence Core Blood Code and the “Unbreakable Bonds” trophy.

That's all you need to know on how to complete the Code Vein 2 walkthrough.

