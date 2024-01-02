The Ultra Beasts have returned to the Pokemon GO world, bringing back a powerful bunch of creatures across various regions. So, if you want to know how to catch Pheromosa, here’s everything you need to know about this Bug and Fighting type.

Pokemon GO Pheromosa Guide

Pheromosa can be captured from 5-star raid battles in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. However, the Pokemon GO event will conclude on Jan. 10, 2024, so be sure to achieve this feat before then. Those not located in these areas can still participate with the Remote Raid Pass, which allows you to interact with faraway destinations.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

You can visit the Pokemon GO Raids page to meet up with fellow trainers, where you’ll likely see a Pheromosa battle. Once the 5-star showdown initiates, you’ll go toe-to-toe with the Ultra Beast. As a Bug and Fighting Pokemon, players can utilize Fire, Flying, Psychic, and Fairy types to go against its weaknesses.

Trainers can also select creatures with Fast and Charged Attacks to take down Pheromosa at an instant rate. But if you aren’t sure which team members to choose, the Pokemon website showcases a few suggestions, such as Shadow Charizard, Pidgeot, Lugia, and Xerneas. Nevertheless, you can make things easier by joining a team or asking a friend to accompany you to battle.

After you’ve defeated the Ultra Beast, you’ll get the chance to catch Pheromosa. It may take a few tries, so you’ll likely unleash several Premier Balls and Berries to unlock a successful capture. Keep in mind that there doesn’t seem to be a shiny version of the creature, as it is primarily involved with standard appearances.

That does it for our guide on how to catch Pheromosa in Pokemon GO. For more tips and tricks on the game, be sure to check out our guide on Clefable’s weaknesses & counters or any of the relevant links below.